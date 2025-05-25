The Unexpected Iced Coffee Drink That Might Be Your New Summer Favorite

Drinking coffee has made its way into many of our morning routines, helping us to get into the groove for the day, whether we need a little help meeting deadlines or studying for big exams. Without the energy boost, most of us would be the standard dictionary definition of lethargic, barely making it through the week. What's fascinating about coffee — aside from the fact people have been consuming it since 800 A.D. — is its versatility. You can enjoy espresso on its own, with milk (cow's, oat, almond, whatever floats your boat), or try something experimental.

In the summer, a drink that everyone should be sipping on is iced coffee with lemon, an unexpected combination that might raise a few brows. However, it's not an entirely new concept. Mazagran, a watery coffee drink made with lemon and often spiked with liquor, dates back to 19th century Algeria. Italians have also been drinking their coffee with lemon since World War II to mask the undesirable bitterness of low-quality coffee beans.

So, what does a nice cup of iced coffee with lemon taste like? Think of the bitterness of an Americano, with a surprise hint of citrus that only grows more vivid before it totally leaves your tongue. It's refreshing, balanced in acidity, and complex enough that you'll want to have another sip just to understand its flavor. Without a doubt, lemon is an interesting addition that will enhance the taste of coffee.