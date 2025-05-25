The Unexpected Iced Coffee Drink That Might Be Your New Summer Favorite
Drinking coffee has made its way into many of our morning routines, helping us to get into the groove for the day, whether we need a little help meeting deadlines or studying for big exams. Without the energy boost, most of us would be the standard dictionary definition of lethargic, barely making it through the week. What's fascinating about coffee — aside from the fact people have been consuming it since 800 A.D. — is its versatility. You can enjoy espresso on its own, with milk (cow's, oat, almond, whatever floats your boat), or try something experimental.
In the summer, a drink that everyone should be sipping on is iced coffee with lemon, an unexpected combination that might raise a few brows. However, it's not an entirely new concept. Mazagran, a watery coffee drink made with lemon and often spiked with liquor, dates back to 19th century Algeria. Italians have also been drinking their coffee with lemon since World War II to mask the undesirable bitterness of low-quality coffee beans.
So, what does a nice cup of iced coffee with lemon taste like? Think of the bitterness of an Americano, with a surprise hint of citrus that only grows more vivid before it totally leaves your tongue. It's refreshing, balanced in acidity, and complex enough that you'll want to have another sip just to understand its flavor. Without a doubt, lemon is an interesting addition that will enhance the taste of coffee.
How to make the perfect iced coffee with lemon
Aside from ice, coffee, and lemon, you'll want to give the drink some sweetness. Some recipes also suggest you add salt or a slice of lemon for garnish, which you're free to do if you fancy. Start by making lemonade first and toss in some ice with that, then add some simple syrup. You can also use store-bought lemonade, or mix lemon extract with water plus your choice of sweetener if you don't want to bring out the juicer or a citrus press every time you make yourself a cup. Using an extract is easier, sure, but it's all lemon flavor and no tang, which is why some people prefer fresh lemonade.
Preparing the coffee is the relatively easy part, especially if you already have a go-to way to make yours. You can opt for the best coffee beans to make a silky espresso, try your hand at crafting the perfect cold brew, or choose the quickest route with instant coffee. While they're all acceptable, they each differ in taste. For a bodied and acidic flavor, use espresso; pick cold brew for a milder punch of flavor and acidity; or choose instant coffee for something grounded and bitter.
To prepare your iced beverage, pour your coffee of choice over your lemonade and ice, and voilà — you just made the drink of the season. What makes this drink so fun to prepare is that you can adjust it according to your taste. So, enjoy it, but not too much that you're already on your fourth cup by 2 p.m., because having too much coffee can dehydrate you.