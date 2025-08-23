President Obama Jokingly Owes His 2012 Election Win To This 'Lucky' Pasta Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few people are as famous or well-known as the president of the United States. As such, the habits of our presidents have been very well documented, down to the desserts that presidents loved most. Like us, presidents have their favorite restaurants and their own preferences when it comes to food. Their eating habits have only become better tracked over time, with former president Barack Obama's foodie habits being amongst the most well-documented. Obama hasn't been shy about his food preferences, going on record to discuss his favorite pizza spot and the best restaurants he visited on the campaign trail. One his personal favorite dishes from the campaign trail and his days in office was the "lucky" pasta.

Obama's so-called lucky pasta dish is straightforward and simple: chicken, spinach, pesto sauce, and penne. It might not sound like a presidential banquet, but Obama enjoyed it so much that he called it perfect the first time he tried it and later went on to joke that the pasta is what gave him the lucky push he needed to triumph on the campaign trail, during presidential debates, and eventually in the election itself, hence its name.

The dish proved to be not only impactful for the former president but also for the chef who made it, Sam Kass. The former White House chef went on to include the recipe in his cookbook "Eat a Little Better," along with the story about how the pasta came into being. Since the recipe's publication, others have gone on to try the lucky dish for themselves, and they agree with the former president: Not only is this pasta dish delicious, but it's easy to whip up in just a few minutes. It's easy to see why it became a favorite for Obama.