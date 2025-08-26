Deviled Eggs And Cookie Dough? At The Ohio State Fair, This Wacky Combination Has Everyone Talking

When you think of state fairs, chances are your brain jumps straight to some of the downright weird foods that have been served at them: physics-defying fried beer in Texas, or deep-fried ranch dressing in Minnesota. In 2025, Ohio's state fair stepped up to the plate with its own (arguably) confusing culinary creation: chocolate chip cookie dough deviled eggs. The bite-sized dish swaps the traditional mustardy yolk filling for sweet, creamy cookie dough, walking an unusual line between appetizer and dessert. The eggs are the brainchild of the Ohio Poultry Association (OPA), and there does appear to be some logic behind it. The idea is to show off how adaptable eggs can be; also, since it's a trade organization whose aim is to sell chicken products, the OPA is obviously looking to sell eggs, too.

So what do they taste like? Well, it's an egg white with cookie dough in it, so it's not too hard to imagine. Online reactions were, at best, mixed, with no shortage of words like "awful" and "abomination" being used to describe the eggs. The same seems to apply among those who actually sampled them: One TikTok user mostly let his facial reactions do the talking, deeming them "not good." A Columbus influencer posting on Facebook Watch felt more positively, saying, "It tasted exactly like sneaking a bite straight from the cookie dough mixing bowl. Even the kids were into it!" Other Facebook reactions range from "That deviled cookie egg just pisses me right off" to "The cookie dough was surprisingly good," so clearly some fairgoers enjoyed them.