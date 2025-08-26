Deviled Eggs And Cookie Dough? At The Ohio State Fair, This Wacky Combination Has Everyone Talking
When you think of state fairs, chances are your brain jumps straight to some of the downright weird foods that have been served at them: physics-defying fried beer in Texas, or deep-fried ranch dressing in Minnesota. In 2025, Ohio's state fair stepped up to the plate with its own (arguably) confusing culinary creation: chocolate chip cookie dough deviled eggs. The bite-sized dish swaps the traditional mustardy yolk filling for sweet, creamy cookie dough, walking an unusual line between appetizer and dessert. The eggs are the brainchild of the Ohio Poultry Association (OPA), and there does appear to be some logic behind it. The idea is to show off how adaptable eggs can be; also, since it's a trade organization whose aim is to sell chicken products, the OPA is obviously looking to sell eggs, too.
So what do they taste like? Well, it's an egg white with cookie dough in it, so it's not too hard to imagine. Online reactions were, at best, mixed, with no shortage of words like "awful" and "abomination" being used to describe the eggs. The same seems to apply among those who actually sampled them: One TikTok user mostly let his facial reactions do the talking, deeming them "not good." A Columbus influencer posting on Facebook Watch felt more positively, saying, "It tasted exactly like sneaking a bite straight from the cookie dough mixing bowl. Even the kids were into it!" Other Facebook reactions range from "That deviled cookie egg just pisses me right off" to "The cookie dough was surprisingly good," so clearly some fairgoers enjoyed them.
It's not the only out-of-the-ordinary deviled egg at the fair
The classic deviled egg filling is mayonnaise, mustard, and sometimes a kick of vinegar, but the Ohio Poultry Association seems to be seriously committed to doing away with that ideal, as the cookie dough version isn't the only peculiar deviled egg on offer. There's a whole menu of oddball creations, although cookie dough is at the wilder end of it. The sweet-savory combination is available in several other versions: There's the hot honey everything egg, which pairs spicy honey with everything bagel seasoning (these appear to be mashed in with egg yolk, à la regular deviled eggs). Similarly unusual is the sriracha peach egg, which, well, features sriracha sauce and sweet peaches.
The other egg options are perhaps a little closer to regular flavor combinations. A Columbus pizza egg throws together parmesan, marinara sauce, and crispy pepperoni, while Spicy Crunchy offers a spicy filling with what sounds like a Flamin' Hot Cheeto or Takis garnish on top. Finally, there's Cranberry Feta, perhaps a better established sweet-savory combination.
These eggs and the cookie dough version were only available during the 2025 fair in July and August, but chances are you'll be able to get some new weird flavors in future years. The Poultry Association has made a habit out of this, putting forward bubble gum-flavored deviled eggs in 2024 and cotton candy-flavored ones in 2023.