Does Bourbon Get Better With Age? It Depends On What You Want From Your Bottle

Most of us are familiar with the phrase "aging like fine wine." A key, if often overlooked, word in this phrase, is "fine." Not all wines become better with age — and even among those that do, there's typically a point after which they are not going to get any better. And it certainly doesn't mean that age is an indicator that the wine is always going to be better. According to Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward and founder of @‌urbanbourbonist on Instagram, the same is somewhat true of bourbon. While aging does change the flavor, that's not always a good, or at least not an inherently better, thing.

"In general, older bourbon can offer depth, oak influence, and a long finish, while younger bourbon often feels brighter, fresher, and more grain-driven," Blatner told Chowhound. "The appeal comes down to preference." Properly aged bourbon, he continues, has a more balanced flavor than younger bourbon; but again, it's a matter of taste. Do you prefer notes of "dark caramel, leather, and dried fruit" over hints of "corn sweetness, brightness and spice, and lively fruit," as Blatner describes them? Do you like your bourbon rich and woody rather than spicy and grainy? Then an aged bourbon may indeed be for you. However, "Both can be excellent in their own ways," he acknowledges. And whichever you prefer, make sure you store the opened bottle of bourbon correctly in order to prevent oxidation, which can change the taste in a negative way.