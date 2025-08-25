The 2-Ingredient Italian Dessert You Can Easily Make At The Gas Station (Yes, Really)

When you're on a long road trip, a gas station stop is essential for fueling your car and your stomach. You can grab a bag of chips, a candy bar, or even some gas station sushi (if you're brave enough). However, what you might not expect to find at a gas station are the ingredients for a fancy Italian dessert. Behold, the two-ingredient affogato.

An affogato is merely a scoop of gelato topped with hot espresso. It's almost always vanilla gelato, though you could get creative with another flavor profile by making an affogato with matcha and vanilla or adding a drizzle of hot honey to the dessert. You might not be able to get gelato or espresso at an American gas station, but you can almost certainly grab some ice cream and a cup of coffee. Travel expert Samantha Brown posted the hack to TikTok, where she revealed her go-to recipe: a cup of coffee and a vanilla ice cream sandwich. She dips the sandwich into the hot coffee, then takes a bite to mimic the affogato flavor and texture.