What It Means To Cook Your Fish In 'Crazy Water'

If fishermen could make acqua pazza in the harbor, you can certainly master it in your modern kitchen, and it comes together quite quickly while feeling like a lavish weeknight meal. The broth starts by combining olive oil and garlic in the pan and adding vegetables to your liking, whether onion, fennel, or carrots, and then deglazing the pan with white wine. From there, add capers, olives, or even anchovies, as well as the all-important baby tomatoes, herbs like parsley or basil, and water. And, voila — crazy water.

This method works best on firm, white fish filets such as cod, branzino, orata, or bass, and you could even use it to cook a whole fish, but do be careful of bones. As with cooking any fish, avoid common mistakes by buying a high-quality product, seasoning it properly, and don't overcook it. Poaching the fish in this style helps avoid this latter problem, since gently simmering in the cooking liquid is a fairly forgiving method. A quick 15 to 20 minutes will leave you with tender and succulent results. Then, ladle the broth and veggies over the fish in a bowl and don't forget some warm, crusty bread to soak up all of that acqua pazza yumminess. If crazy water has sold you on the beauty of poaching, branch out for your next meal with other poaching liquids like coconut milk or olive oil.