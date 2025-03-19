8 Best Poaching Liquids For Fish

Poaching is a classic cooking method that gently simmers food in liquid until it's cooked through. We most often hear the term in the context of eggs Benedict at brunch, but while you're still trying to perfect your egg poaching technique, there are many other occasions when poaching can be a great option. It's an excellent way to prepare all kinds of meat with minimal added fat or oil while keeping the protein tender and moist. But what about fish? Can you poach seafood? And if so, what liquids should you use?

It bears remembering that fish is typically much more delicate than other meats, so you don't need to work quite so hard with salt and other flavors to make an impact. You certainly don't need to marinate it overnight. At the same time, it will tend to cook much faster, so you won't have hours for flavor to infuse into it the way you might when braising a chuck roast or pork shoulder. Poaching fish is a delicate process, but it doesn't have to be that complicated. We sought some expert intel from chefs and recipe testers who can help you poach your seafood to flavorful perfection.

Mimi Nguyen worked as a sous chef in kitchens spanning French and Southeast Asian cuisines and discovered a variety of poaching methods. But in every case, she tells Chowhound, "the trick with poaching is to keep the liquid at a very gentle simmer." If you bring it to a full rolling boil, you will overcook it. Depending on the fish, that can lead to something tough and chewy or totally mushy, so keep that in mind.