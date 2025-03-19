8 Best Poaching Liquids For Fish
Poaching is a classic cooking method that gently simmers food in liquid until it's cooked through. We most often hear the term in the context of eggs Benedict at brunch, but while you're still trying to perfect your egg poaching technique, there are many other occasions when poaching can be a great option. It's an excellent way to prepare all kinds of meat with minimal added fat or oil while keeping the protein tender and moist. But what about fish? Can you poach seafood? And if so, what liquids should you use?
It bears remembering that fish is typically much more delicate than other meats, so you don't need to work quite so hard with salt and other flavors to make an impact. You certainly don't need to marinate it overnight. At the same time, it will tend to cook much faster, so you won't have hours for flavor to infuse into it the way you might when braising a chuck roast or pork shoulder. Poaching fish is a delicate process, but it doesn't have to be that complicated. We sought some expert intel from chefs and recipe testers who can help you poach your seafood to flavorful perfection.
Mimi Nguyen worked as a sous chef in kitchens spanning French and Southeast Asian cuisines and discovered a variety of poaching methods. But in every case, she tells Chowhound, "the trick with poaching is to keep the liquid at a very gentle simmer." If you bring it to a full rolling boil, you will overcook it. Depending on the fish, that can lead to something tough and chewy or totally mushy, so keep that in mind.
Water
The obvious and simplest answer to any poaching conundrum is water. If you don't have anything else on hand, you can always just use water. But water can (and probably should) be seasoned with other aromatics such as ginger, onion, garlic, bay leaves, peppercorns, or fresh herbs, depending on the flavor palate of your dish.
Joanne Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, recommends letting those aromatics infuse into the water for a while first before adding the fish. "This allows the flavors to meld together," she explains, "resulting in a more flavorful dish." She's throwing in some lemon slices, fresh dill, or maybe even fennel to add a bright and deep flavor to salmon. Just remember you'll want the water on a lower heat setting when the fish is added. Gentle simmer!
Gallagher says you need the water to come only about a quarter of the way up the sides of the filet. Then place a lid on the pan so that the soft heat and steam poach the salmon perfectly. For best results, she says, poach the fish for about 10 to 15 minutes or until an internal temperature reaches between 125 degrees Fahrenheit and 130 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the thickness of the filet. It doesn't get any clearer and easier than that! We can apply those numbers to poaching with any liquid.
Broth or stock
Laura Ascher of Cast Iron Skillet Cooking advocates using some broth when poaching fish. "It brings a savory depth to the dish without overpowering the fish," she says. Broth is always a more flavorful alternative to water (though you can certainly combine the two). And if your end goal is a soup, then the broth will get you halfway there. She mixes it in with water to keep the flavor nice and mild so as not to overpower a delicate fish.
Joanne Gallagher prefers using seafood stock when poaching fish "because it enhances the natural flavors without overpowering them." Makes sense, right? She says vegetable broth is a great option if you want a clean, mild taste, and light chicken broth can also work in a pinch. But she avoids beef broth. Its rich, beefy flavor can be too strong to pair with delicate fish "and can potentially mask and overpower their subtle flavors," she says. Everyone agrees that beef broth is not a good poaching liquid when it comes to cooking fish, but veggie, fish, and chicken broths all work well.
Dashi
Dashi is a Japanese broth made from kombu and bonito flakes. Following in the vein of fish stock, dashi is essentially a lighter fish broth. You can easily make it yourself from a dried mix that you can keep stocked in your pantry — pun intended. Dashi powder is an umami-packed Japanese staple with many uses, and poaching fish is definitely one of them.
Kombu is a kind of kelp, and bonito is a fish. Dried kombu along with very thinly shaved smoked and dried bonito flakes are combined with water to make a light but highly flavorful broth that serves as the base of many classic Japanese dishes. Ever wonder how a great miso soup has such umami depth? Or why it is not always suitable for your vegan friends? Dashi is the answer to both of those questions, although there are some vegan varieties now made from just seaweed. But since we're poaching fish, we won't bother with those at the moment!
Dashi is an excellent choice for poaching fish, particularly if you want to make a fish soup. Mimi Nguyen says, "It provides a rich umami taste without overpowering the fish," which makes it perfect for lighter, Asian-inspired fish recipes. You might luck out and snag some at your grocery store, or you can buy some dashi powder on Amazon.
Wine
When we say wine, we mean white wine. Definitely white wine. Don't try to poach fish in red wine unless you're open to some highly experimental results! A splash of white wine is a classic addition to loads of tried and tested French and Italian recipes. The alcohol typically evaporates during the cooking process, leaving just the bright acidic flavor behind. Laura Ascher says poaching fish in white wine can not only help keep the fish moist, but it also adds "a subtle, refined flavor that transforms any fish into an elegant, memorable meal."
Ascher further specifies a preference for dry white wines like sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio. You probably won't want a super sweet wine in most fish dishes. Then again, Ascher does love a splash of Lillet Blanc mixed in with some water and broth. "It adds a lovely, subtle sweetness that pairs beautifully with mild, flaky fish," she says.
Shellfish, while not exactly fish, are frequently cooked with the addition of white wine. Mussels and clams, which are different, are steamed in white wine with garlic, typically with a little butter mixed in. The result is a light and fragrant meal with a tasty broth. Moules frites (mussels with french fries) is a classic French meal, and the white wine broth served with the mussels is worth a spoonful on its own. Or you can dip your crusty bread in it and sop it up. Seafood pastas also tend to benefit from a dash of white wine.
Court boullion
Naturally, you may find yourself combining more than one of the liquids listed here to make a more complex broth for poaching fish. Mimi Nguyen tells us that a common combination in the restaurant world mixes some water, white wine, and a little vinegar with aromatics and herbs. Called court boullion, this flavorful broth gives a light, clean taste that still has some depth without overpowering the natural flavor of the fish, she says. It is commonly used to poach soft white fish such as sole or halibut.
Vinegar won't be listed as a poaching liquid option in and of itself. That's because poaching in straight vinegar would lead to some pretty intense, mouth-puckering results. But an added splash in your poaching liquid can layer in an acidity that helps highlight the other flavors of the dish. You can use court boullion to poach chicken as well as fish.
Milk and cream
This one is for the chowder lovers out there. Fish and milk may sound like an odd combination at first, but they are really a very traditional pairing in the world of soups and chowders. Fish chowder can be thick or have a very thin broth, but generally it will include at least a little milk or cream. Poaching smoked fish in milk or cream is a tradition typical of the British Isles, and it's definitely among the richer options on our list. As with all fish dishes, you want to avoid overcooking the fish to the point that it becomes tough or breaks down entirely into the broth. Poaching it lightly is key.
Laura Ascher says poaching in milk or cream gives the fish "a rich, velvety coating and can be delicious if done right." But she cautions that it must be watched closely, "as milk can easily scorch on the bottom of the pan." Mimi Nguyen agrees. This method is tasty, but it's a bit trickier because dairy can split when overheated. "A lower temperature and gentle stirring help prevent that," Nguyen advises.
Coconut milk
Another wonderful liquid commonly used in Asian cuisines, coconut milk has a ton of flavor and a lovely creamy texture. It is the base of most Thai curries. When combined with some lemongrass, ginger, and lime, coconut milk "makes a delicate, sweet poaching liquid that also smells so good!" Mimi Nguyen says. Fragrant, and a little bit sweet, coconut milk is a beautiful option to consider when experimenting with flavors in the kitchen. You can even balance that sweetness with a dash of pungent fish sauce.
Nguyen tells us coconut milk is ideal for poaching firmer fish such as snapper or cod. But you can also poach shellfish such as prawns or muscles in coconut milk. A prawn curry is a fabulous centerpiece dish. To avoid overcooking the seafood, you'll want to add it in just at the end, once all the other ingredients have come together. Coconut milk can be extremely rich, so if that's not what you're after, you also have the option to water it down with some broth or water.
Coconut milk is dairy free, which is a bonus for the lactose intolerant looking for a rich, creamy option. It comes in cans, or sometimes boxes, and you can buy it in light- or full-fat formats, depending on your preference. Sometimes the fattier, creamy layer of coconut milk will separate into more of a solid at the top of the can, leaving an almost clear coconut water underneath. That's normal and easy to fix by shaking the can or heating up its contents.
Olive oil
If you're not new to poaching but you're hoping to find some exciting new tips in here to elevate your game, how about poaching with olive oil? If you've ever enjoyed tinned fish, you've probably noticed oil and fish go hand in hand. Mimi Nguyen tells us olive oil makes for one of the richest and most decadent forms of poaching. It's not the best option if avoiding oils is your main aim, but it is a great way to go for a special meal.
Nguyen says the secret to olive oil poaching is to keep things low and slow. That's true of all poaching, but this is all the more important when using oil because otherwise you run the risk of deep frying your fish. We all know that can be delicious, but it's a completely different process and typically not one you'd attempt without flouring or battering the fish first. Keep the oil even below a simmer, she says, adding that it should be warm, not hot.
Nguyen recommends this method for oily and fattier fish such as salmon, trout, or black cod, cautioning that more delicate white fish like tilapia or sole would disintegrate. You'll want just enough oil to cover the fish completely, and you can reduce your overall oil waste by using a smaller pan. Typically, oil can be reused once or twice before throwing it out, but that gets trickier when fishy flavors are in the mix. Like water, the oil can be seasoned with some aromatics. Nguyen adds garlic and thyme to her pan before poaching salmon. "Believe me when I tell you it was one of the silkiest, most delicious I'd ever had," she said.
Butter
Okay, now we're in it. We've left all pretense of ultra-healthy, fat-free methodology behind. If you want a decadent, rich, fancy, French fish, you want butter. White fishes such as sole, halibut, cod, and haddock love butter. Top with a sprinkle of fresh herbs such as parsley or thyme, and say no more! Delicious fish dinner achieved. You can serve this with some potatoes or asparagus for a sophisticated meal that comes together in no time.
Is butter a liquid, you ask? It is if it's melted. Now, much like with olive oil, you'll need to keep it at a low enough temperature so that you're not just frying the fish. We're poaching, remember? Keep it low and slow, basting the fish as you go. And beyond that, butter will burn and start to brown when the heat is up too high. A little browning can add a beautiful nutty flavor, but while brown butter is a staple of the restaurant world, you don't go want to go beyond a pale brown color when poaching, or you'll be in smoking burnt territory before you know it. If you're feeling fancy, you can clarify the butter first or use ghee.