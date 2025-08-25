For A Light, Creamy Upgrade, Mix Some Avocados Into Your Next Batch Of Queso
Queso is a pretty near-perfect dip, but it can feel a little heavy after you've gone in for a few scoops. So if you're looking for a way to give it a lighter edge, why not fold some avocados through your next batch of queso? Yes, avocados — it turns out that ripe avocados can be whipped into the warm cheese to turn this thick dip into something much more light and silky, and therefore way easier to pile high on some chips. While guacamole is often served on top of queso, blending it into the queso will allow the avocado to sort of soften the thicker cloyingness of the dairy, and if you give it a good blitz it'll end up with an almost whipped texture that is really decadent. Imagine that guacamole and queso had a very delicious food baby, and you'll get the idea.
This trick works whether you're making queso from scratch or trying to improve some queso from a jar. In fact, it's another way to thicken store-bought queso without loading in more cheese, plus it gives it a smoother finish. And it doesn't hurt that it sneaks in some nutrients and healthier fats in there too, without actually turning it into a full-on health food.
This avocado-queso is flexible and fun
The beauty of this avocado-queso is not just how easy it is to make and how easy it is to eat, it's how easy it is to adapt to fit your tastes. If you like spice, blend in some jalapeños along with the avocados, or go full on three-dip-combo and mix in some salsa verde too. Or if you want it to impress your guests at you next party or cookout, swirl in some black beans for some extra substance and texture, then drizzle with some fresh sour cream and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. And for the more adult parties, it's a lesser-known fact that tequila makes queso better by bringing out all the existing flavors.
This clever riff on queso also changes how you may want to enjoy it as instead of just being a dip, it could be a sandwich spread or something to dunk whole tacos into. But it won't erase the fact it will still thrive in totally casual settings, paired with nothing but some crunchy tortilla chips and good TV. While queso is not the official reason tortilla chips were invented in the first place, it sometimes it feels like it should have been, considering it's such a match made in heaven. And with avocado in the mix, it goes from a familiar comfort to a substantially filling upgrade whilst somehow feeling lighter at the same time.