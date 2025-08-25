For A Light, Creamy Upgrade, Mix Some Avocados Into Your Next Batch Of Queso

Queso is a pretty near-perfect dip, but it can feel a little heavy after you've gone in for a few scoops. So if you're looking for a way to give it a lighter edge, why not fold some avocados through your next batch of queso? Yes, avocados — it turns out that ripe avocados can be whipped into the warm cheese to turn this thick dip into something much more light and silky, and therefore way easier to pile high on some chips. While guacamole is often served on top of queso, blending it into the queso will allow the avocado to sort of soften the thicker cloyingness of the dairy, and if you give it a good blitz it'll end up with an almost whipped texture that is really decadent. Imagine that guacamole and queso had a very delicious food baby, and you'll get the idea.

This trick works whether you're making queso from scratch or trying to improve some queso from a jar. In fact, it's another way to thicken store-bought queso without loading in more cheese, plus it gives it a smoother finish. And it doesn't hurt that it sneaks in some nutrients and healthier fats in there too, without actually turning it into a full-on health food.