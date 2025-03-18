How To Thicken Store-Bought Queso
Queso is an easy, savory sauce that's perfect for drizzling over nachos or just pairing with a bowl of tortilla chips. It's pretty simple to make at home, but if you want to skip the effort or you're in a rush, then store-bought queso (maybe upgraded with a little paprika) will do just fine. The kind in a jar can sometimes be too thin, though, so the easiest way to thicken it up is by adding in a slurry made of cornstarch and cold milk.
It's important to make sure the smooth, creamy cheese sauce thickens without breaking. Cornstarch can do so much in the kitchen — it acts as a thickener for sauces because those fine, ground particles absorb water quickly, creating a thicker sauce. Beyond that, it also prevents the proteins within the queso from sticking together, which keeps the sauce's consistency smooth and pourable. A cornstarch and cold milk slurry is great for thickening queso because it doesn't alter the flavor of the overall dish. Plus, you only need a small amount to properly thicken the dip.
Make a cornstarch and milk slurry
To keep everything stable and smooth, you shouldn't just dump the cornstarch right into the cheese sauce. That's where the slurry comes in. The cold milk will coat the cornstarch and help everything blend more seamlessly, avoiding a lumpy texture. How much you use depends on how much queso you're thickening and how thick you want it. Start with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch per 1 cup of cold milk, whisking them together. Then, add more cornstarch to the liquid as necessary; you might need as many as 4 tablespoons. While cold milk is the best option for a creamy queso, you could also use cold water if milk isn't available.
If you don't have any cornstarch, you can also substitute flour and make a roux instead of a slurry, but be prepared to use more of it. You'll need about 3 ½ tablespoons of flour paired with 2 tablespoons of a fat like oil or butter. Heat it and mix it to form a thick paste, then whisk it into your cheese sauce a little at a time. Cornstarch is generally preferred because flour could slightly alter the flavor of the dish, plus flour must be cooked thoroughly to ensure it's safe to eat. Cornstarch nearly lasts forever, so if you're worried about buying something you don't need, you can keep it in the pantry for next time you need a thickener.