How To Thicken Store-Bought Queso

To keep everything stable and smooth, you shouldn't just dump the cornstarch right into the cheese sauce. That's where the slurry comes in. The cold milk will coat the cornstarch and help everything blend more seamlessly, avoiding a lumpy texture. How much you use depends on how much queso you're thickening and how thick you want it. Start with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch per 1 cup of cold milk, whisking them together. Then, add more cornstarch to the liquid as necessary; you might need as many as 4 tablespoons. While cold milk is the best option for a creamy queso, you could also use cold water if milk isn't available.

If you don't have any cornstarch, you can also substitute flour and make a roux instead of a slurry, but be prepared to use more of it. You'll need about 3 ½ tablespoons of flour paired with 2 tablespoons of a fat like oil or butter. Heat it and mix it to form a thick paste, then whisk it into your cheese sauce a little at a time. Cornstarch is generally preferred because flour could slightly alter the flavor of the dish, plus flour must be cooked thoroughly to ensure it's safe to eat. Cornstarch nearly lasts forever, so if you're worried about buying something you don't need, you can keep it in the pantry for next time you need a thickener.