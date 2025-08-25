Jasmine Or Basmati Rice: Which Is Cheaper?

Certain meals seem incomplete without a serving of fresh rice to accompany the spread. In the category of long-grain rice, two aromatic varieties in particular — basmati rice and jasmine rice — are frequently celebrated, not only for their pleasant scent, but also for their incredible flavor. You can't really go wrong with either choice, but if you're looking to save a few bucks on your next grocery bill, jasmine rice might be the way to go.

Jasmine rice is not only cheaper than basmati, but its floral and sweet aroma, reminiscent of pandan leaves — the same leaves that give sticky green rice its vibrant hue — makes it a great choice for any rice-based dish. Basmati rice's higher price point can be attributed to the specific growing and harvesting conditions it requires. But if you want to score a deal on basmati rice, South Asian grocery stores are your best bet. There, you can buy basmati rice (and sometimes even jasmine rice) in bulk, which will last you for months.