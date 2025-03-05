How To Choose The Best Type Of Rice For Crispy Tahdig

When making tahdig, you should avoid using medium- or short-grain rice, as they will not serve as a good substitute for this particular dish, despite what some cooks say. The characteristics of basmati that make it perfect for tahdig have to do with its starch. The rice is less starchy than medium-grain rice like arborio and short-grain sushi rice because it has a lower amount of amylopectin, a starch that breaks down during the cooking process and forms a mucilaginous substance that causes the grains to stick together. A good pot of Persian rice flaunts its fluffy, individual grains compared to other kinds of rice, which can become sticky after cooking.

While selecting a quality long-grain rice is key in making tahdig, the method used to make this show-stopping dish is a multistep process requiring both time and patience. First, prepare your rice correctly by rinsing the rice before cooking until the water runs clear — a vital step, as any excess starch will make it sticky. The next step is to boil until the rice is tender but still firm on the inside. Then strain and rinse the rice with cold water. Though crispy tahdig can also be made with potato or lavash, the basic recipe calls for yogurt and bloomed saffron mixed with a few spoonfuls of the boiled rice. Add a couple of tablespoons of oil or ghee to the pot, spread the rice mixture across the bottom, and pile the remainder on top, then cover and steam. To show off your cooking prowess, flip your pot of Persian rice out onto a platter when it's done so the crisp, golden, saffron-enhanced tahdig shines on top. For more on Persian cuisine, check out the history of Persian donuts.