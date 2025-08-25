Denver Steak Is Usually Cheap, But Restaurants Found A Way To Charge More For It

If you haven't heard of a Denver steak, it's because the cut is a relatively new addition to the American culinary scene. While it's been consumed around the world in various ways and under different names, the Denver steak was only officially recognized in 2009 as part of a drive to find more budget-friendly cuts of meat. Part of the chuck primal cut from the shoulder, it was quite the find, as the Denver steak offers the most marbling for your money. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, Nathan Abeyta, founder of Deep Cuts Dallas Custom Butcher Shop, explains why the Denver steak is traditionally a lower-priced piece of meat and how it's now being elevated by restaurants.

"This cut has historically been cheaper as it is a fairly complex muscle to remove cleanly and requires skilled butchery to get the best yield from the muscle," he said. "Cuts from the beef chuck are typically associated with being tougher, requiring long slow cooks. This has led the Denver to be a highly underrated gem from this section of the beef."

According to Abeyta, fine dining restaurants in the United States serve Denver cut as a boneless beef short rib or "zabuton." The latter is the Japanese word for a traditional floor cushion. Associating beef with Japan automatically elevates its image, since some of the best beef — world-renowned wagyu — comes from Japanese cattle. This allows restaurants to accordingly charge a premium for it. Like the name "Denver," which was assigned to the cut as a bit of a marketing ploy, calling it a "zabuton" also benefits the cut's image, especially when used stateside.