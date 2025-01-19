When Cooking Leaner Cuts Of Steak, Choose A Rich Side Dish For Balance

Though you might not need to make homemade creamed spinach for your meal prep, you definitely want to consider the sides if you're making steaks for a crowd. Try making a rich sauce, like a classic Béarnaise (one of the best sauces to slather steak in), to go with lean steak because it's made with egg yolks and butter. Or, for a tangy topping, warm some crumbled blue cheese with a little butter and heavy cream. The flavor and fat content will complement the taste of the lean steak.

If you prefer no sauce, you can certainly make up for richness in the side dishes. Mashed potatoes made with cream and butter are a perfect pairing, and while sautéed spinach is great for a fattier cut, you can quickly turn it into an indulgent side dish by adding cream and butter to make creamed spinach.

The way you prepare the steak can also impact the side dishes. It's encouraged to salt the steak hours in advance to help infuse flavor; if you do this, then pan sear your steak in oil and butter. This will add plenty of salty, rich flavor to the meat, creating a perfect seared steak — which means even a leaner cut could benefit from a lean side. Use your best judgement in terms of preparation method and fat content to determine which sides would best complement your specific cut.