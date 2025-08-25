Add A Savory Flavor Bomb To Your Banana Bread With This Addition

Banana bread is the cakey treat that's not only versatile enough to go from breakfast to dessert, but also adaptable enough for all manner of additions. Nuts are, perhaps, the most classic upgrade, and liquid mix-ins like bourbon can also make your banana bread even more dynamic. More savory items, particularly from the animal protein section of the supermarket, are less common. But, if you look back on the porcine bacon-ification of the 2010s, salty meat devotees might want to dig out that epic bacon merch: It's time to add bacon to your banana bread.

If this combination already sounds familiar, it's because you did live through that bacon everything meme, or because of Elvis Presley. The King's purportedly favorite sandwich contained the now classic combination of bacon and bananas, plus peanut butter and honey, all grilled into a sweet, savory handheld snack. The bacon and bananas marry so happily in that and this banana bread case because the sweetness of the fruit slakes the meat's savory fat and activates different taste receptors in tandem. With this combination in mind, you'll want to take advantage of the science of overripe bananas tasting better in banana bread (that extra sweetness will pair very nicely with salty bacon). It's a one-two punch of pleasure.