Is Kirkland Salmon Wild-Caught Or Farm-Raised? It Depends

Wild-caught salmon's leanness will not do you many favors once the heat is on. Its relative absence of fat means that it also has less moisture, ergo it's more vulnerable to drying out, especially if you're more used to working with the typically fattier farmed variety. So, while you can bake either kind in the oven, you'll want to check wild salmon for its ideal temperature a few minutes earlier than the farmed alternative. Once you've mastered the mercury, some simple seasonings will upgrade your salmon in either case. Besides the ubiquitous salt and pepper, don't be shy about trying sweet upgrades like honey or maple syrup, or herbs like dill, rosemary, or paprika.

Wild salmon's flavor is also usually more concentrated than farmed, so, while both can work as a main, farmed might need more of those herbs and spices to shine. Little more than salt and pepper will probably do when you've reeled in wild, but farmed salmon will be more noticeably improved by rubs and marinades. You might also want to consider using it as an ingredient in a more broad recipe, rather than as an entree — think salmon tacos or fresh salmon rillettes. So, with these options in mind, your next trip to the Costco fish section should yield delicious results, no matter which variety of Kirkland salmon is on offer that day.