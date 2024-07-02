Farmed Vs Wild Salmon: The Must-Know Differences

Farmed salmon live in tight quarters and have limited or no access to the type of rich environment where wild salmon live. They aren't able to migrate, which is a natural behavior for many species of salmon. Instead, farmed salmon spend their lives in penned areas or tanks, which can become crowded and hard to navigate. Even the largest tanks or farms can't compare to the diversity that wild salmon encounter in the streams, rivers, and open ocean. Farmed salmon also don't have access to food that they would find in the wild, at least not in the quantities needed to keep up with the entire farm population. So, producers feed farmed salmon a supplementary diet of fish food. This impacts their body composition and ultimately the nutritional value of the salmon that you consume. They tend to be fattier than wild-caught salmon and may also have red dye injected into them to give them a pinker appearance.

Farmed salmon can be easier to find and more affordable for many shoppers at the grocery store. The creation of salmon farms also made it possible for this healthy fish to become available in places and quantities where they otherwise would be hard to transport. Farmed salmon can also be a more eco-friendly option for sustainable protein than other types of meat production.