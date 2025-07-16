What We Can Learn About Eating At A Buffet From Anthony Bourdain's Trip To Sizzler
In the second episode of his CNN series, "Parts Unknown," Anthony Bourdain explores Koreatown, Los Angeles. One of his guides for that episode is the artist David Choe, who takes him to the unexpected special occasion restaurant of Choe's childhood, Sizzler. There, Choe shows off a culinary invention that could only be conceived of while standing in front of a buffet's cornucopia of multinational cuisines. It's the meatball taco. Genius? Sacrilege? Maybe it's both, but who cares?
In a clip from the episode posted to TikTok, Bourdain said of Sizzler, "This is a judgment-free zone, where there are no mistakes. A world to explore incongruous combinations, without shame or guilt." So, load up that taco shell with meatballs from the pasta station, and top it with guacamole and nacho cheese. You're not among food snobs at the buffet, so eat whatever the heck you want. However, you may want to steer clear of the often unsanitary salad bar. E. coli isn't a welcome ingredient in your custom buffet creations.
Mix, match, and make your own secret menu
As Anthony Bourdain noted on "Parts Unknown," at a buffet, you're no longer confined to imaginary lines separating the items on your plate, so get creative. Mix some cooked veggies with the taco bar's ground beef and top it with mashed potatoes for a Tex-Mex cottage pie. Load up a plate with french fries, drizzle on some nacho cheese, and hit up the carving station for roast beef and gravy for a take on classic diner disco fries. If you happen to be at a Sizzler, nobody's stopping you from making any sandwich you can dream up using the restaurant chain's signature cheese toast.
The options are only limited by the establishment of your choice. Find the best buffet in your state, and treat it as your chance to play head chef, just without all the actual work of cooking the ingredients. Mix up salad dressings and stir-fry sauces for an original dip to pair with fried shrimp, chicken strips, or use as a bespoke burger condiment. Pastry, ice cream, and some fresh fruit will make a parfait greater than the sum of its parts. These are all pretty safe suggestions, but don't be afraid to get even more adventurous with it. If you're feeling bold enough, even tuna pairs surprisingly well with chocolate.