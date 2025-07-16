What We Can Learn About Eating At A Buffet From Anthony Bourdain's Trip To Sizzler

In the second episode of his CNN series, "Parts Unknown," Anthony Bourdain explores Koreatown, Los Angeles. One of his guides for that episode is the artist David Choe, who takes him to the unexpected special occasion restaurant of Choe's childhood, Sizzler. There, Choe shows off a culinary invention that could only be conceived of while standing in front of a buffet's cornucopia of multinational cuisines. It's the meatball taco. Genius? Sacrilege? Maybe it's both, but who cares?

In a clip from the episode posted to TikTok, Bourdain said of Sizzler, "This is a judgment-free zone, where there are no mistakes. A world to explore incongruous combinations, without shame or guilt." So, load up that taco shell with meatballs from the pasta station, and top it with guacamole and nacho cheese. You're not among food snobs at the buffet, so eat whatever the heck you want. However, you may want to steer clear of the often unsanitary salad bar. E. coli isn't a welcome ingredient in your custom buffet creations.