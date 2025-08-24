What Are The Flavors In Torani's Pumpkin Spice Syrup That Give It That Classic Fall Taste?

If you're into the craft of coffee making, you probably know about Torani syrups. The brand got its start in San Francisco 100 years ago, with only five core flavors: grenadine, anisette, orgeat, lemon, and tamarindo. Since then, the brand's lineup has expanded to over 150 flavors. There is something for every wish, want, and beverage your heart could possibly desire. And yes, that includes the beloved (and loathed by some) American staple that is pumpkin spice. While pumpkin spice is often considered to be a seasonal drink (Starbucks, for example, only carries its pumpkin spice latte for a few months a year), you can, if you have the will and the right ingredients, make a pumpkin spice coffee for yourself any time you'd like. And Torani offers a particularly delicious and well-spiced flavor profile in its pumpkin spice syrup.

So what are the exact flavors that go into Torani's syrup? According to the Torani website, this syrup contains only four actual flavors: clove, ginger, cinnamon, and pumpkin puree. None of these ingredients are listed within the ingredients list for the syrup, but they probably fall under the label of "natural flavors" on the nutrition label, so the syrup doesn't actually contain pumpkin puree, but flavoring to resemble it. The syrup notable omits nutmeg and allspice, which are usually included in the autumnal spice mix. This choice undoubtedly makes the cinnamon and ginger more prominent in the flavor profile. The inclusion of pumpkin puree flavor is also notable, as it isn't default for pumpkin spiced items (pumpkin spice refers to the blend of seasonings, not the actual gourd). So you'll be getting a much more pumpkin-centered flavor profile.