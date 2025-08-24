What Are The Flavors In Torani's Pumpkin Spice Syrup That Give It That Classic Fall Taste?
If you're into the craft of coffee making, you probably know about Torani syrups. The brand got its start in San Francisco 100 years ago, with only five core flavors: grenadine, anisette, orgeat, lemon, and tamarindo. Since then, the brand's lineup has expanded to over 150 flavors. There is something for every wish, want, and beverage your heart could possibly desire. And yes, that includes the beloved (and loathed by some) American staple that is pumpkin spice. While pumpkin spice is often considered to be a seasonal drink (Starbucks, for example, only carries its pumpkin spice latte for a few months a year), you can, if you have the will and the right ingredients, make a pumpkin spice coffee for yourself any time you'd like. And Torani offers a particularly delicious and well-spiced flavor profile in its pumpkin spice syrup.
So what are the exact flavors that go into Torani's syrup? According to the Torani website, this syrup contains only four actual flavors: clove, ginger, cinnamon, and pumpkin puree. None of these ingredients are listed within the ingredients list for the syrup, but they probably fall under the label of "natural flavors" on the nutrition label, so the syrup doesn't actually contain pumpkin puree, but flavoring to resemble it. The syrup notable omits nutmeg and allspice, which are usually included in the autumnal spice mix. This choice undoubtedly makes the cinnamon and ginger more prominent in the flavor profile. The inclusion of pumpkin puree flavor is also notable, as it isn't default for pumpkin spiced items (pumpkin spice refers to the blend of seasonings, not the actual gourd). So you'll be getting a much more pumpkin-centered flavor profile.
How to use pumpkin spice syrup
So what, then, should you do with this delicious pumpkin spice syrup? The most obvious use for flavor syrups is in coffee flavoring. You can probably find a row or two of flavor syrups at your local cafe, and any at-home coffee crafter worth their bean probably has a collection of syrups to boot. Yes, a flavor syrup will add a good bit of flavor to your morning brew, but there are a few other uses that you might want to consider. A pumpkin spice syrup would make a great flavoring agent for a homemade batch of whipped cream or even a nice, light cold foam to top your coffee (or even cocktail). You can also use this syrup in a PSL-inspired espresso martini to give it a sweet, aromatic twist.
Alternatively, If you're hoping to keep things clean, you can use your pumpkin spice syrup in your next cup of the popular, Mormon-originated dirty soda. Hear us out, pumpkin spice might pair well with Vanilla Coke, with a coffee creamer and Dr Pepper, or simply pumped into a glass of the vaguely vanilla cream soda. Pumpkin spice syrup can also make a great addition to other beverages, such as hot chocolate (pumpkin spice in a white hot chocolate would be absolutely divine).
Sauce versus syrup
There is one drink you might not want to add pumpkin spice syrup to, however, and it's one you might not expect: a latte. In fact, you might want to avoid adding syrups of any kind to milk based espresso drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, or cortados. Why? Because syrups are water rather than milk-based. Because of this, they are quite thin, and might dilute the rich, milky flavor of a latte. So what, then, should you use for that signature fall essential that is a pumpkin spice latte? Sauce. Yes, rather than using a water-based syrup, you should reach for a sauce. This is what cafes such as Starbucks use for pumpkin spice lattes. Like syrups, sauces can be used to add flavor to coffee drinks. Pumpkin spice sauce would do great in any milk-based hot chocolate, and works especially well in a white hot chocolate, thanks to its warm, creamy flavor profile (add sweetened condensed milk for an even creamier hot chocolate).
Remember, sauces tend to have a thicker consistency and a milk base, which makes them perfect for combining with a rich espresso and steamed milk. Using sauce will keep your drink full-bodied. This isn't to say that syrups can't be used in coffees or espresso drinks, but they work best for water-based beverages such as drip coffee or Americanos. So make sure you're reaching for the right item when concocting all of your pumpkin spiced beverages.