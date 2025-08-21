7 Worst Fruits To Use For Pie Filling, According To A Professional Baker

Not all fruits are created equal when it comes to pie-making or baking. While the produce aisles in grocery stores and farmers' markets are overflowing with colorful, delicious options, choosing the wrong fruit for your pie's filling can turn your homemade masterpiece into a soggy, flavorless disaster — leaving both you and whoever you wanted to share it with disappointed.

Being a professional pastry chef for nearly a decade, I've learned the perfect pie filling needs to strike a balance: it needs fruits that hold their shape well during baking, release just enough natural juices and moisture to create a luscious consistency without turning watery, and possess flavors that intensify and complement traditional pie spices rather than compete with them. There's a reason why berries, apples, pears, and stone fruits are so commonly used as pie fillings: it's because they have the structure and stability to hold up well during the baking process. If you're looking to bake a pie and wonder which fruits you should avoid, use this list as your guide. Here are 7 of the worst fruits you can use for a pie filling, plus some that are probably better left out of baked goods to begin with!