Make Your Bakes 10x Better With This Fruit You Probably Haven't Considered Before

If you have ever strolled through the produce aisle and stared at a squat, tomato-like fruit labeled "persimmon" and walked right past it, you are not alone. But that mysterious little orange orb? It might just be one of the unexpected fruits you should be using in your baking to level up your baked goods in a big, juicy way.

Persimmons are widely used in East Asian kitchens, especially in Korean, Japanese, and Chinese desserts, but they haven't gone mainstream in most Western bakes. Which is a shame, because when they are ripe, they are pure gold. Think of them as nature's jam: sweet, custardy, and softly spiced, almost like a baked apple and a date had a very delicious baby.

There are two main types you will see in stores: Fuyu and Hachiya. Fuyu persimmons are squat and firm, like an apple, and can be eaten when crisp or slightly soft. They are great for slicing into pies or galettes, or layering into those luxurious tarts. Hachiyas, on the other hand, are heart-shaped and need to be ultra-soft — almost jelly-like — before they are sweet and ready to use. Try to eat one early and you will be met with astringent regret. But wait until it feels like a water balloon about to burst? Magic. That pulp is perfect for cakes, breads, puddings, and even cookies.