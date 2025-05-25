Is Alligator Considered Meat Or Seafood? It Depends On Who You Ask
Every now and then, a debate pops up about whether or not alligator meat can be part of a pescatarian diet. Some might say that alligators are seafood because they spend a great deal of their lives underwater, while others disagree because they're air-breathing, land-dwelling reptiles. It turns out they're both right — alligator is either meat or seafood, depending on which definition you use.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alligator is seafood. The agency classifies alligator — alongside other semi-aquatic animals such as frogs and turtles — as "fish" in its list of food definitions. In fact, by the FDA's definition, any aquatic animal that isn't a bird or mammal counts as fish, so sea snakes and salamanders would also technically be seafood. The Catholic church appears to support this view as well: In 2010, Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond wrote that alligator was considered seafood, which means it's totally okay to add alligator nuggets to your next Lenten fish fry.
However, the popular definition of "seafood" tends to include only animals that spend their entire lives in water, including fish, mollusks, and crustaceans. Even then, there's often some disagreement over aquatic animals that don't fit cleanly into this definition. Whale meat, for example, is a bit of a gray area for some individuals because, despite living exclusively in water, whales are mammals, not fish. Since these gray-area animals typically aren't included in pescatarian diets, alligator often isn't counted as seafood in the culinary sense.
What does alligator actually taste like?
The taste of alligator meat is most often compared to chicken, but milder and with a slight fishiness. It's also chewier than some might expect, with the leg meat requiring extra effort to cook because they're fattier and tougher. Alligator in general is low in fat and high in protein, making it an option for people on applicable specialized diets. The meat itself is fairly versatile, and can be used in a number of ways. Grilling and frying are among the most popular ways to prepare it, but there's also plenty of room to get creative. For instance, Louisiana's Oceana Grill, home to one of the best-reviewed fried fish sandwiches in its state, has a gator po' boy on its menu. Canned alligator meat is surprisingly easy to buy, so you can start experimenting at home as soon as you're ready to give it a try.
Whether or not you consider alligator seafood, there's no denying it's one of the more interesting meats available. It's rare enough to be a curiosity for many people, but is also a cherished tradition dating back hundreds of years in parts of the United States. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries even has a collection of recipes called The Alligator Cookbook available on its website.