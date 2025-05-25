Is Alligator Considered Meat Or Seafood? It Depends On Who You Ask

Every now and then, a debate pops up about whether or not alligator meat can be part of a pescatarian diet. Some might say that alligators are seafood because they spend a great deal of their lives underwater, while others disagree because they're air-breathing, land-dwelling reptiles. It turns out they're both right — alligator is either meat or seafood, depending on which definition you use.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alligator is seafood. The agency classifies alligator — alongside other semi-aquatic animals such as frogs and turtles — as "fish" in its list of food definitions. In fact, by the FDA's definition, any aquatic animal that isn't a bird or mammal counts as fish, so sea snakes and salamanders would also technically be seafood. The Catholic church appears to support this view as well: In 2010, Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond wrote that alligator was considered seafood, which means it's totally okay to add alligator nuggets to your next Lenten fish fry.

However, the popular definition of "seafood" tends to include only animals that spend their entire lives in water, including fish, mollusks, and crustaceans. Even then, there's often some disagreement over aquatic animals that don't fit cleanly into this definition. Whale meat, for example, is a bit of a gray area for some individuals because, despite living exclusively in water, whales are mammals, not fish. Since these gray-area animals typically aren't included in pescatarian diets, alligator often isn't counted as seafood in the culinary sense.