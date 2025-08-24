The Problem With Storing Canned Tomatoes For More Than 18 Months

Tomatoes are one of those must-have canned foods to keep in your pantry at all times. They are a staple in many sauces and stews, and the perfect ingredient to use to make the easiest and tastiest soup of your life. Canned tomatoes are also conveniently available in many different forms, from diced to crushed. While we think it's best to buy canned tomatoes whole over any other option, no matter what variety you find kicking around in the cupboard, it's important to check the expiration date on the can. This is because tomatoes are highly acidic and have the potential to interact negatively with metal cans. To avoid a spoiled batch of this fruit, it's usually best to use these cans within 18 months of purchase. This is a significantly shorter shelf life than other canned goods, such as meat and vegetables, which can maintain their quality for up to five years.

While the whole point of buying canned goods is that they last for a long time, acidic foods can break down and cause metal to corrode. This means even the most well-preserved tomatoes and canned fruits, such as peaches and pears, can soften, become discolored, and lose flavor.