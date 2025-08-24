What You Should Consider Before Mixing Vinegar Into A Marinade
A good marinade requires both oil and an acid. While vinegar doesn't have to provide the requisite acidity, it's a common go-to (citrus juice is another option). Pat LaFrieda's Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, which will serve food during the 2025 US Open, gave Chowhound some exclusive expert advice when it comes to adding vinegar to marinades.
First, it's important to understand why people marinate meats in the first place: Not only does it provide extra flavor, the acidity helps tenderize the meat to keep it nice and juicy. However, LaFrieda says using too much vinegar or marinating your meat for too long can "make proteins mushy." The acid isn't tenderizing the meat through magic, it's breaking down the muscle fibers. But, as is often the case, you can have too much of a good thing. As far as timing, he says a good rule of thumb is to marinate fish for 15 to 30 minutes, chicken for two to six hours, and beef or lamb for up to 12 hours.
To keep your marinade from being too acidic, LaFrieda recommends a 1:3 ratio of acid to oil. This is key for both acidity levels and flavor balance. According to him, other flavor elements that can help balance a vinegary marinade include fat, which can be yogurt or mayo instead of oil; sweetness, such as honey or brown sugar; or umami, such as soy sauce or Worcestershire.
Which vinegar to use
Beyond these basic principles, Pat LaFrieda reminds cooks to be selective about which vinegar they use. He says red wine vinegar's bold flavor "pairs beautifully with beef [and] lamb." On the other hand, something softer and fruitier, such as the best apple cider vinegars, complement pork and poultry. Rice vinegar, also lighter and sweeter, is recommended for "delicate proteins." Flavor powerhouse balsamic vinegar is excellent with vegetables or chicken, but doesn't perform well with steak since it's marinated for longer.
Two common vinegars LaFrieda does not recommend using in marinades period are distilled white vinegar ("too harsh and one-dimensional") and malt vinegar, which is liable to overwhelm your meat if used as a marinade (although it's delightful with fish and chips). Whichever vinegar you use, don't forget to add aromatics to really bring out the flavor. "Garlic, onion, herbs, [and] spices deepen complexity," he says. Salt, too, is pivotal since it "helps draw flavor in." However, he cautions to balance it with the other flavors.
Finally, LaFrieda has a couple practical tips to truly set you up as a marinade expert. When mixing your marinade and during the marinating process, use containers made of non-reactive materials such as glass, ceramic, or food-safe plastic (examples of reactive materials include aluminum and cast iron). Also, rather than adding all your marinade to your raw meat, set some aside at the start to use it as a sauce or glaze.