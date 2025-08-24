A good marinade requires both oil and an acid. While vinegar doesn't have to provide the requisite acidity, it's a common go-to (citrus juice is another option). Pat LaFrieda's Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, which will serve food during the 2025 US Open, gave Chowhound some exclusive expert advice when it comes to adding vinegar to marinades.

First, it's important to understand why people marinate meats in the first place: Not only does it provide extra flavor, the acidity helps tenderize the meat to keep it nice and juicy. However, LaFrieda says using too much vinegar or marinating your meat for too long can "make proteins mushy." The acid isn't tenderizing the meat through magic, it's breaking down the muscle fibers. But, as is often the case, you can have too much of a good thing. As far as timing, he says a good rule of thumb is to marinate fish for 15 to 30 minutes, chicken for two to six hours, and beef or lamb for up to 12 hours.

To keep your marinade from being too acidic, LaFrieda recommends a 1:3 ratio of acid to oil. This is key for both acidity levels and flavor balance. According to him, other flavor elements that can help balance a vinegary marinade include fat, which can be yogurt or mayo instead of oil; sweetness, such as honey or brown sugar; or umami, such as soy sauce or Worcestershire.