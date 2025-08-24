Ice Cube Loves This Fast Food Chain So Much He Referenced It In A Song

In his iconic 1992 hit, "It Was a Good Day," Ice Cube drops a verse saying, "No helicopter lookin' for a murder / Two in the mornin', got the Fatburger." That mention of a late-night Fatburger run has become one of the most memorable fast food shout-outs in hip-hop — and there have been many over the years.

It may seem like a big deal to mention a restaurant by name in a song, so it's easy to assume Ice Cube may have been a regular. While the lyric implies he grabbed a Fatburger around 2 a.m., there's no publicly verified account that confirms how often he visits the chain in real life. Still, the song lyrics and his repeated references to FatBurger over the years suggest that his love for the fast food chain is genuine. Ice Cube referred to Fatburger as the best burger in California when he discussed it on Seth Rogen's "First We Feast" show, where he explained his typical order: the Kingburger, a half-pound burger covered in mayo, a dash of mustard, an egg, and chili.

Fatburger seems to reciprocate the love. At the chain's Westchester location, there is a mural on the exterior of the building that features Ice Cube and reads, "Today was a good day." Food can serve as a rhetorical device in rap, but Ice Cube's Fatburger bars may be more than a metaphor.