The Protein-Packed Dorm Breakfast Any College Student With A Fridge Can Make
Making breakfast in your dorm room isn't always easy. Sure, you can microwave an egg or pour a bowl of cereal, but when you're looking for a morning pick-me-up that's full of protein and doesn't taste like you had to take a bunch of less-appetizing shortcuts to make it, you should try overnight oats.
Overnight oats are simply oats that soften in yogurt and milk in the fridge overnight. They're often enhanced with other ingredients, such as peanut butter, honey, or even a matcha-almond blend, and the result is a delicious, yogurt-like breakfast with a little more texture and flavor. It's generally a meal that's high in nutrients, though it ultimately depends on what's in it. To prep a basic overnight oats dish, add plain yogurt (you can also use Greek yogurt for extra protein) plus your milk of choice and rolled oats to a bowl, and mix. You can add in any additional toppings you want, too, then transfer the mixture to a Mason jar, seal it, and let it sit overnight. This quick breakfast requires minimal prep adn takes up very little space in a mini fridge, so it's the perfect dorm room breakfast.
Customizing your overnight oats for a flavorful breakfast
If you don't add anything else to the yogurt, milk, and oats combination, then you're looking at a pretty bland breakfast. Thankfully, there are plenty of dorm-friendly, nonperishable additions you can keep on hand to build this dish's flavor. For extra texture and nutrients, try adding chia seeds into the mix, which will also add a fiber and protein boost to the meal. Adding a spoonful of peanut butter to overnight oats is another great choice for a little more protein and a hint of sweetness, and it mixes well into the mixture. Other sweeteners, like honey or date syrup, can be kept at room temperature in your dorm, making them great add-ons, too.
Fresh or frozen fruit will add flavor here as well, though it depends how much space you have in that mini fridge. You can also add dried fruit like cherries or apricots, or canned fruit in light syrup like peaches, all of which you can keep in a dorm room without issue. If you have the extra fridge space, prep the oats ahead of time; they'll keep for about five days, so you can make Monday through Friday's breakfast on Sunday night and not have to worry about figuring out what to eat for breakfast all week. But it's important to note that certain mix-ins, such as nuts, won't hold up so well and could get mushy, so add them in when you're ready to eat.