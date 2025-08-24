The Protein-Packed Dorm Breakfast Any College Student With A Fridge Can Make

If you don't add anything else to the yogurt, milk, and oats combination, then you're looking at a pretty bland breakfast. Thankfully, there are plenty of dorm-friendly, nonperishable additions you can keep on hand to build this dish's flavor. For extra texture and nutrients, try adding chia seeds into the mix, which will also add a fiber and protein boost to the meal. Adding a spoonful of peanut butter to overnight oats is another great choice for a little more protein and a hint of sweetness, and it mixes well into the mixture. Other sweeteners, like honey or date syrup, can be kept at room temperature in your dorm, making them great add-ons, too.

Fresh or frozen fruit will add flavor here as well, though it depends how much space you have in that mini fridge. You can also add dried fruit like cherries or apricots, or canned fruit in light syrup like peaches, all of which you can keep in a dorm room without issue. If you have the extra fridge space, prep the oats ahead of time; they'll keep for about five days, so you can make Monday through Friday's breakfast on Sunday night and not have to worry about figuring out what to eat for breakfast all week. But it's important to note that certain mix-ins, such as nuts, won't hold up so well and could get mushy, so add them in when you're ready to eat.