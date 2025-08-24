What Giada De Laurentiis Uses To Put An Extra 'Pop' In Homemade Pop Tarts

Giada De Laurentiis knows how to jazz up a recipe, but the ingredient she uses for her homemade pop tarts may surprise you. Her pop tart recipe isn't replicating the store-bought Pop Tarts you may be thinking of, it's actually a chocolate and fruit truffle or tart-like dessert. She uses raspberries in hers, but you can substitute just about any fruit. What creates the "pop" aspect of this dessert is the popular candy known as Pop Rocks, which adds the perfect kick to this recipe.

De Laurentiis' special pop tarts involve creating a chocolate ganache mixture using dark chocolate and heavy cream, which she then pours into mini muffin molds that are sprinkled with the Pop Rocks candy, and finishes it off with a raspberry on each. It's a simple recipe that offers a fun and unique twist. We're always going to listen to Giada De Laurentiis' cooking tips, and even though this one may seem a little offbeat, we're going to trust her that it's delicious.