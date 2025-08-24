Stop Letting Dirty Dishes Sit In Your Dishwasher (It's Causing More Damage Than You Think)
The dishwasher is one of the best modern kitchen inventions. It's as easy as loading the dishes — though there are some mistakes you might make along the way — adding detergent, and pressing a couple of buttons. The truth is that you don't need to rinse those dishes first, but that's only if you plan to run the dishwasher soon. Otherwise, if you load the dishwasher and let those dirty, food-filled dishes sit in it for days on end, you could actually be creating a health hazard without realizing it. In general, you can keep dishes in the dishwasher for about a week without risking any issues, but it's best to run the appliance sooner rather than later.
As the dishes sit, the bacteria spread and multiply. And those germs can grow to a point where they can spread to other parts of your kitchen if you keep opening and closing the dishwasher, moving dishes around, etc. Beyond the germs, the bacteria can ultimately create strong odors that, when you open the dishwasher door, waft into the rest of your kitchen. The bad smell can attract bugs and other critters, so for the safety and cleanliness of your home, you don't want to create those smells if you can help it.
Different settings could get your dishes cleaner than others
If those dishes have been sitting in the dishwasher a little too long, you might want to take extra measures to ensure they're fully clean. A standard cycle uses hot water and dish detergent to clean the dishes, but if you have a sanitize cycle, you can choose that setting. This means not only is the soap doing the washing, but the water is heated to an extra hot temperature of around 150 degrees Fahrenheit toward the end of the cycle, adding an extra layer of cleanliness.
If your dishwasher has an intensive cycle, it could be good to use for extra-dirty dishes. It's designed to use more water and power than other cycles to make sure any stubborn, caked-on food gets removed, so it's not often the most eco-friendly option, but if you forgot to run the dishwasher and suddenly those dirty dishes have been in there for a week, it's a good solution. Not all dishwashers have this setting, though, so if you don't, it's simply best to run the appliance frequently to make sure you don't risk anyone's health. Regularly clean the dishwasher with baking soda and vinegar, too, so it can perform its best and keep your kitchen clean and your household healthy.