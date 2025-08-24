Stop Letting Dirty Dishes Sit In Your Dishwasher (It's Causing More Damage Than You Think)

The dishwasher is one of the best modern kitchen inventions. It's as easy as loading the dishes — though there are some mistakes you might make along the way — adding detergent, and pressing a couple of buttons. The truth is that you don't need to rinse those dishes first, but that's only if you plan to run the dishwasher soon. Otherwise, if you load the dishwasher and let those dirty, food-filled dishes sit in it for days on end, you could actually be creating a health hazard without realizing it. In general, you can keep dishes in the dishwasher for about a week without risking any issues, but it's best to run the appliance sooner rather than later.

As the dishes sit, the bacteria spread and multiply. And those germs can grow to a point where they can spread to other parts of your kitchen if you keep opening and closing the dishwasher, moving dishes around, etc. Beyond the germs, the bacteria can ultimately create strong odors that, when you open the dishwasher door, waft into the rest of your kitchen. The bad smell can attract bugs and other critters, so for the safety and cleanliness of your home, you don't want to create those smells if you can help it.