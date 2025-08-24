The Tropical San Francisco Bar And Restaurant That Rains While You Dine

With such a vibrant and diverse food scene, it can be really hard to choose what to eat in San Francisco, California. There's a plethora of Asian cuisine to choose from, not to mention San Francisco-style hot dogs and so much more. For years, the city has been widely recognized for its foodie scene, but what most people don't know is that it also happens to be home to one of the best hotel bars in the United States.

Meet the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar, an eclectic tiki bar that sits around an indoor lagoon. The restaurant features an Asian-inspired fusion food menu and a drink menu consisting of tiki bar classics and signature cocktails. However, in addition to the great food, the bar is best known for its atmosphere, which includes indoor simulated rain and a band that plays from a boat that floats in the lagoon.

The standout decor and amazing eats have piqued the interest of many, including that of the late Anthony Bourdain. He considered the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar a personal favorite, and referred to it as "the greatest place in the history of the world" at one point in time (via the Fairmont San Francisco). Visitors often agree with him, praising it as one of the best tiki bars in the city. Many have noted that the atmosphere was particularly exceptional, citing the simulated rain and the live band as reasons to return to the bar several times throughout the evening.