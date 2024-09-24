San Francisco-Style Hot Dogs Are Giving Chicago A Run For Their Money
When it comes to hot dogs and their toppings, people are passionate — and picky! Chicago, for example, has its iconic dog, rooted in strict tradition. During the Great Depression, the Chicago-style hot dog was designed to be a meal on a bun, piling ingredients like mustard, onions, relish, tomatoes, a pickle spear, and hot peppers on top of a classic Vienna beef frank, all nestled inside a poppy seed bun. Oh, and don't even think about putting ketchup on it — true Chicagoans consider that a culinary crime.
San Francisco, on the other hand, throws the rulebook out the window. While the Chicago dog has a well-established identity, the San Francisco-style hot dog is all about creativity and variety. Rather than sticking to a standard set of toppings, San Francisco embraces experimentation, often combining ingredients that blend spicy, smoky, and fresh flavors in unexpected ways.
There's the famous Mission Street dog, wrapped in bacon and piled with grilled peppers and onions; vegan franks topped with street corn; and even hot dogs topped with creamy aiolis, guacamole, or spicy jalapeños. While Chicago-style hot dogs are known for poppy seed buns and dill pickles, San Francisco's dogs might feature out-of-the-box toppings or grilled street food flair. The Bay Area's hot dog scene is ever-evolving, proving in true California spirit that a good hot dog doesn't have to follow any rules.
Bacon and special sauces are San Francisco hot dog staples
San Francisco's hot dog scene is all about breaking boundaries. There's no single "San Francisco-style" hot dog, but rather an ever-changing approach to toppings that push the limits of what a hot dog can be. One of the most iconic versions is the bacon-wrapped dog, which brings together smoky, crispy bacon with the juicy frank, often topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato for a BLT-inspired twist.
During the pandemic, the popular Quik dog was made with a beef frank split down the middle for crispiness, topped with special creamy sauce and jalapeños. The true essence of a San Francisco hot dog is the freedom to turn a simple snack into a culinary experience. Across the country, other cities have their own unique takes. The Los Angeles "Danger Dog" features a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños, while the classic New York dog keeps it simple with mustard and sauerkraut. There's even the Banh Mi-style hot dog.
Not a San Fran local? Grab a store-bought hot dog, wrap it in bacon, grill it, then pile high with toppings in a soft, fluffy buns that can hold up to the weight — think brioche or potato rolls, which add a slight sweetness and softness to balance the savory ingredients. San Francisco style dogs are all about versatility, but a mayo-based sauce and textured toppings (like fresh veggie or fried onions) are a must.