San Francisco-Style Hot Dogs Are Giving Chicago A Run For Their Money

When it comes to hot dogs and their toppings, people are passionate — and picky! Chicago, for example, has its iconic dog, rooted in strict tradition. During the Great Depression, the Chicago-style hot dog was designed to be a meal on a bun, piling ingredients like mustard, onions, relish, tomatoes, a pickle spear, and hot peppers on top of a classic Vienna beef frank, all nestled inside a poppy seed bun. Oh, and don't even think about putting ketchup on it — true Chicagoans consider that a culinary crime.

San Francisco, on the other hand, throws the rulebook out the window. While the Chicago dog has a well-established identity, the San Francisco-style hot dog is all about creativity and variety. Rather than sticking to a standard set of toppings, San Francisco embraces experimentation, often combining ingredients that blend spicy, smoky, and fresh flavors in unexpected ways.

There's the famous Mission Street dog, wrapped in bacon and piled with grilled peppers and onions; vegan franks topped with street corn; and even hot dogs topped with creamy aiolis, guacamole, or spicy jalapeños. While Chicago-style hot dogs are known for poppy seed buns and dill pickles, San Francisco's dogs might feature out-of-the-box toppings or grilled street food flair. The Bay Area's hot dog scene is ever-evolving, proving in true California spirit that a good hot dog doesn't have to follow any rules.

