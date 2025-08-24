Emeril Lagasse's Secret Ingredient For Burgers Adds An Earthy Touch
Food Network star and celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse might be most famous for his hilariously practical catchphrase "Bam!", but he's so much more than a catchy quote. He has a plethora of cooking knowledge up his sleeve, ranging from tips on which side of steak to cook first to making savory yet sweet grilled peaches. Even something as simple as making burgers gets its own secret twist with the chef's help.
Lagasse uses just one simple ingredient to give his burgers a nice earthy touch: celery salt. There are no precise measurements here, as he primarily adds celery salt to taste. Rather than dumping it directly into the burger mixture, he sprinkles celery salt on top of the patties before flipping them as they're cooking. The result is a burger that has more depth of flavor and a little more earthiness that isn't present when using plain salt.
Lagasse is so fond of celery salt that he actually went on record with Restaurant Hospitality, saying that he uses it in nearly everything, and he often refers to it as his "secret weapon". He feels that celery salt adds a little extra to so many dishes, not just burgers. He also uses it to make garlic bread, fried chicken, ribs, and more.
Celery salt belongs in more than burgers
For those who've never heard of celery salt, the seasoning is exactly as described. It's just a combination of ground celery seeds and regular salt. It's not to be confused with just plain celery seeds, as these are typically whole and more intense in flavor. Celery salt is a powder with a subtle flavor that can be described as salty, grassy, and earthy with a slight bitterness.
Its flavor profile makes it best for savory dishes, and it's suitable for a wide array of recipes. Celery salt is a key ingredient in Chicago-style hot dogs, which gives them a distinct flavor, but celery salt can be used in all kinds of dishes. It's great for adding brightness to cold dishes, including potato salad, egg salad, tuna salad, or coleslaw. It can also be a flavorful addition to seasoning mixtures when cooking meat or breading for fried dishes, like onion rings.
You can also add celery salt to fries, popcorn, deviled eggs, hash browns, and more, so the options are practically limitless. If you like cocktails, you can try using celery salt to make salt rims for drinks like a bloody Mary. Overall, celery salt is a versatile store-bought seasoning for next-level burgers, and you can seamlessly integrate it into many of your other favorite foods and drinks.