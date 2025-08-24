Emeril Lagasse's Secret Ingredient For Burgers Adds An Earthy Touch

Food Network star and celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse might be most famous for his hilariously practical catchphrase "Bam!", but he's so much more than a catchy quote. He has a plethora of cooking knowledge up his sleeve, ranging from tips on which side of steak to cook first to making savory yet sweet grilled peaches. Even something as simple as making burgers gets its own secret twist with the chef's help.

Lagasse uses just one simple ingredient to give his burgers a nice earthy touch: celery salt. There are no precise measurements here, as he primarily adds celery salt to taste. Rather than dumping it directly into the burger mixture, he sprinkles celery salt on top of the patties before flipping them as they're cooking. The result is a burger that has more depth of flavor and a little more earthiness that isn't present when using plain salt.

Lagasse is so fond of celery salt that he actually went on record with Restaurant Hospitality, saying that he uses it in nearly everything, and he often refers to it as his "secret weapon". He feels that celery salt adds a little extra to so many dishes, not just burgers. He also uses it to make garlic bread, fried chicken, ribs, and more.