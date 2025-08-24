The Olive Garden Dish With The Absolute Highest Amount Of Protein
If you're trying to boost your protein intake, it might not be your first thought to head to Olive Garden — dishes of pasta finished off with a plate of tiramisu certainly aren't the most protein-heavy options. That being said, with a little bit of knowledge and preparation, you can create a super-high protein meal when you're eating at Olive Garden. Checking out the nutrition facts before you head over to get your macro-friendly meal is a great place to start.
Believe it or not, the Olive Garden entree with the highest amount of protein is a big old bowl of pasta — the Chicken Tortellini Alfredo, to be exact (don't worry — Olive Garden has denied the rumor that they use canned chicken in their pasta dishes). Packing a whopping 112 grams of protein per serving, the dish is a surprising way to seriously boost your protein intake for the day. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo isn't the only super-high protein option on the menu, however. There are tons of dishes at Olive Garden that can help increase your protein intake — and a few menu hacks that can help you squeeze in a few extra grams (don't forget to go with a hefty serving of unlimited salad to round out your meal by adding some gut-healthy fiber).
Other high-protein options at Olive Garden
If you're not in the mood for Chicken Tortellini Alfredo, you've still got quite a few protein-heavy choices to choose from when you're eating at Olive Garden. The Calabrian Steak & Shrimp Bucatini has 78 grams of protein per serving. Chicken Alfredo — another fan favorite at Olive Garden — offers 81 grams of protein per serving (and you can pack on an extra 4 grams of protein by adding broccoli to your dish). Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo offers 74 grams of protein, and the Tour of Italy (complete with a hefty serving of beef-loaded lasagna) offers 72 grams of protein.
If you prefer a straight-up plate of pasta but want to include a side of protein to help you hit your macro goals, ask your server about ordering sides of chicken or beef. A side of Olive Garden's grilled chicken will add 26 grams of protein. Italian sausage offers 27 grams of protein, and a side of three meatballs adds 24 grams. You can also ask to double up on the protein in your entree (for example, ordering double chicken on your Chicken Tortellini Alfredo). If you're ordering from the gluten sensitive menu, you've got quite a few protein-heavy options as well. There are 50 grams of protein in the Herb-Grilled Salmon Coho, and 75 grams in the Grilled Chicken Parmigiana with Rotini and Marinara. You can also order a straight-up 6-ounce Tuscan sirloin to include an extra 46 grams of protein to your day.