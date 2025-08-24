The Olive Garden Dish With The Absolute Highest Amount Of Protein

If you're trying to boost your protein intake, it might not be your first thought to head to Olive Garden — dishes of pasta finished off with a plate of tiramisu certainly aren't the most protein-heavy options. That being said, with a little bit of knowledge and preparation, you can create a super-high protein meal when you're eating at Olive Garden. Checking out the nutrition facts before you head over to get your macro-friendly meal is a great place to start.

Believe it or not, the Olive Garden entree with the highest amount of protein is a big old bowl of pasta — the Chicken Tortellini Alfredo, to be exact (don't worry — Olive Garden has denied the rumor that they use canned chicken in their pasta dishes). Packing a whopping 112 grams of protein per serving, the dish is a surprising way to seriously boost your protein intake for the day. Chicken Tortellini Alfredo isn't the only super-high protein option on the menu, however. There are tons of dishes at Olive Garden that can help increase your protein intake — and a few menu hacks that can help you squeeze in a few extra grams (don't forget to go with a hefty serving of unlimited salad to round out your meal by adding some gut-healthy fiber).