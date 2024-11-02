Olive Garden Salads Taste So Good Because Of A Special Serving Trick

Eating a salad at Olive Garden is an all-around great sensory experience, from the cool, crisp lettuce to the tomatoes bursting with juice. And, of course, the restaurant's distinct tangy dressing is delicious, too. What you may not know is that some non-food elements play a part in making an Olive Garden salad such a supreme appetizer. Take the chilled salad plates, for example. If they're fresh from the plate chiller, they'll have a thin layer of condensed frost on them. As it turns out, the combination of the chill and the condensation are what levels up the salads at Olive Garden.

Salad lettuce wilts because it has lost moisture. A couple of factors influence how quickly the lettuce gives up its water, including heat. And it doesn't take much heat — just the warmth the salad absorbs from a room temperature plate can be enough, in fact. Once the fragile lettuce comes into contact with a warm plate, the lettuce's moisture starts to release and the wilting process begins.

Once the water inside the leaves evaporates, the lettuce wilts. Incidentally, this is why it's always better to put your Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks on your bread plate instead of the chilled salad plate. The hot breadstick sitting next to (or even on top of your salad) starts or speeds up the evaporation process. The same thing happens when you put a hot protein, like grilled chicken, on your salad, too.