The Chain Restaurant Once Rumored To Use Canned Chicken

Many people love going out to eat and grabbing a fairly quick and delicious meal they didn't have to make themselves. It's easy to be trusting of restaurants and assume that the chefs have got everything under control, especially given what you're paying. But, apparently, this isn't always the case, especially at Olive Garden.

Olive Garden is arguably one of the most popular chain restaurants in the United States, and boasts a seemingly endless menu of Italian-inspired favorites. There's nothing obviously wrong with the restaurant, but one former employee argued that there's quite a bit that goes on behind the scenes that patrons aren't aware of.

Newsweek reported on a TikTok user known as @spookyshanny who claimed to have previously worked at Olive Garden. While the woman has since deleted some of the videos she made about the chain, Newsweek was able to transcribe the audio before she got rid of the videos.

Among many disturbing allegations, like slugs on soda fountains, spiders in salad, and enough MSG and gluten to make a person ill, she made an accusation that would rub any food purist the wrong way.

"All across the board, they changed their chicken about six years ago from good chicken to chicken that's not so great," she alleged. "It's not 100% chicken, and the chicken that comes on the never-ending pasta bowl is actually canned chicken. Or, canned mystery chicken."