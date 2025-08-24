Who Makes Walmart's Great Value Apple Juice?

Walmart carries just about everything. It's a big box store known for selling goods like electronics, furniture, and even groceries. The chain's Great Value brand is a way for customers to fill their pantries with affordable products, though some products aren't worth the purchase. But Walmart doesn't actually produce all of these items. It has contracts with other companies to produce ingredients and products under the Great Value brand, including its ice cream and apple juice. The latter, for example, is actually made by Refresco beverages.

Refresco was launched in Europe in 1999; it was previously known as Menken Beverages, but a buyout resulted in a name change. The brand didn't show up in the North American market until 2017, when it purchased Cott Beverages, based in Canada, for $1.25 billion. At the time, Cott was producing drinks for Walmart, and Refresco continued that partnership. Today, Refresco's U.S. branch is based in Tampa, Florida. While Refresco and Walmart have had a years-long partnership, Refresco came under fire in 2024 due to a recall on Walmart Great Value apple juice.