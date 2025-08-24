If You're Not DIY-Ing Your Own Dips At Texas Roadhouse, Now Is The Time To Start

At any restaurant, what you see isn't always what you get. While the menu might offer a set number of options, if you have a little creativity, you can hack your way into a whole new meal. At Texas Roadhouse, there are plenty of appetizer hacks to build out new dishes, but one you probably haven't tried yet is making your own dips from the restaurant's other ingredients and menu items. And Texas Roadhouse dishes are best when they're smothered in some sauce.

The restaurant doesn't have any actual dips on the menu, unless you prefer to use a side of chili as a dipping sauce (this is a hack in itself, really). However, you can mix a few things to create your own dip — one Reddit user in the subreddit r/steak suggests combining an order of peppercorn gravy with some whipped butter. The result is a dipping sauce texture that's loaded with salty, savory flavor. You can use it as a dip for the rolls, Chicken Critters, or even as an addition to a baked potato or fries.