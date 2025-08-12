The Chef-Approved Picks You Can't Overlook At Costco

Professional chefs love a good deal as much as the next person. Just like the rest of us, they comb through Costco warehouses, searching for unique and fresh ingredients as well as their favorite grab-and-go snacks and late-night freezer meals. We want to know what the experts are cooking up in their home kitchens, at their personal parties, and during their own late-night snack sessions — and what top-notch options we might have missed on the Costco shelves. So we asked a few professional chefs what they seek out when they go on a shopping trip to the popular wholesale club.

Meats, cheeses, and desserts topped the list of favorites that our experts and their colleagues love to get from Costco. Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones of New York City's Hudson Local said he knows chefs who frequent the seafood and meat departments and cheese selections.

"The quality and variety of meats is far superior to what most would assume, and you're able to create a very fine meal with their products," Jones said. "I have also worked with many chefs who enjoy buying their charcuterie and cheeses from Costco, as Costco often purchases directly from producers to get high quality products for affordable prices."

Meats and cheeses were also Costco favorites for the two other experts we had exclusive conversations with: Giorgio Rapicavoli, chef and owner at Eating House and Luca Osteria in Miami, and Executive Chef Mike Morales, culinary director at Sunda New Asian (locations in several U.S. states).