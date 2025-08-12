The Chef-Approved Picks You Can't Overlook At Costco
Professional chefs love a good deal as much as the next person. Just like the rest of us, they comb through Costco warehouses, searching for unique and fresh ingredients as well as their favorite grab-and-go snacks and late-night freezer meals. We want to know what the experts are cooking up in their home kitchens, at their personal parties, and during their own late-night snack sessions — and what top-notch options we might have missed on the Costco shelves. So we asked a few professional chefs what they seek out when they go on a shopping trip to the popular wholesale club.
Meats, cheeses, and desserts topped the list of favorites that our experts and their colleagues love to get from Costco. Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones of New York City's Hudson Local said he knows chefs who frequent the seafood and meat departments and cheese selections.
"The quality and variety of meats is far superior to what most would assume, and you're able to create a very fine meal with their products," Jones said. "I have also worked with many chefs who enjoy buying their charcuterie and cheeses from Costco, as Costco often purchases directly from producers to get high quality products for affordable prices."
Meats and cheeses were also Costco favorites for the two other experts we had exclusive conversations with: Giorgio Rapicavoli, chef and owner at Eating House and Luca Osteria in Miami, and Executive Chef Mike Morales, culinary director at Sunda New Asian (locations in several U.S. states).
Professional chefs like to add these items to their Costco shopping carts
The Costco meat department is a strategically organized place, a wonderland of affordably priced lamb, beef, pork, and chicken cuts alongside specialty marinated meats and $5 roasted rotisserie chickens. And in the meat and deli section is one of chef Mike Morales' favorites: the bags of cooked, pulled chicken rotisserie chicken breast." It's sous vide, super tender, and incredibly convenient for throwing together a quick meal after a long day," Morales said. "I'll toss it into a cacio e pepe for an easy dinner, or stir it into a curry when I'm craving something comforting but fast. Total lifesaver!"
The cheese section at Costco is another chef favorite thanks to its wide selection of high-quality cheeses. In this area, you'll find everything from Kirkland's classic Parmigiano Reggiano to softer cheeses like the Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog. Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli frequents this section for a special variety of a common kind of cheese. "My favorite item from Costco is a delicious Bufala Mozzarella they carry from Fattorie Garoflo," he said. "It's a absolutely delicious, especially if you can be patient and let it sit at room temperature for an hour or so before eating it."
Costco also has a few chef and customer favorites hidden among snacks, refrigerated, and seasonal items — like premixed cocktails and huge bags of trail mix. "I'm also a big fan of their Louisiana hot links," chef Samuel-Drake Jones said. "And don't sleep on those Kirkland brand cookies!"