The Costco Find That's Making Everyone Crave Mini Meatball Sliders

Shopping at Costco for appetizer ingredients can be a bit like searching for a needle in a haystack. Of course, they already have plenty of pre-made items like mini quiches, taquitos, and corn dogs (check out which of Costco's appetizers we think are the best — and worst), not to mention industrial-sized fruit and veggie platters. But if you're looking to make a smaller volume of bites at least partially from scratch, you've got to get a little more creative. One of the best sources of ingredients is the bakery department, where most of the items are either baked fresh or par-baked and taste a lot like homemade (although not every Costco bakery item is made from scratch). If you're in the mood for a platter of small sandwiches, skip right past the fully baked Hawaiian rolls and grab a package of Kirkland Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls. Drenched in cheesy garlic compound butter and baked at home to perfection, they're ideal for making mini meatball sliders.

All you need to make sliders with Costco's dinner rolls is a bag of Italian-style meatballs with sauce like Mama Mancini's Jumbo Meatballs, which come in 3-pound packages. If you'd like to add some cheese on top, grab a package of sliced provolone from the deli section, or whatever flavor of cheese you prefer.