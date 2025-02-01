Why Tamarind Makes A Great Marinade And How To Use It

The three pillars of a marinade are acid, fat, and seasonings. A marinade transforms meats by tenderizing their gristly bits, preserving their moisture content, and infusing them with flavor. A basic meat marinade would call for ingredients like citrus juice, olive oil, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. Although there is a time and place for a no-frills marinade, your marinades deserve a little jazzing up from time to time. Enter tamarind paste, the multi-dimensional marinade fixing that's as functional as it is flavorful.

Tamarind paste is a thick, concentrated form of tamarind — a tangy, slightly sweet, caramel-kissed fruit that grows in pods on the tamarind tree. Tamarind paste is made by soaking tamarind pods to soften the fruit, extracting the pulp, removing seeds and fibers, and then cooking the pulp into a sticky, decadent paste. Introducing tamarind paste into a marinade provides your favorite cut of meat with a deep, hearty sweetness that complements its savory notes while leaving behind whispers of zippy sharpness. Not only does it imbue meat with a refined and pleasantly unexpected flavor, but tamarind paste also doubles as an acid source, tenderizing meat for a more succulent and juicy mouthfeel. And despite its uniquely complex flavor tapestry, tamarind paste marries well with common marinade ingredients. If you're skeptical of a sweet ingredient in a meat marinade, don't just take our word for it, ask Texas Roadhouse, who uses tamarind as a secret weapon in its steak sauce.