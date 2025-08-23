Can You Buy Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Coffee In Whole Bean Form?

Every August, even as summer heat continues to sizzle, the world seems eager to festoon itself in pumpkin spice. The iconically autumnal spice blend is as American as the pumpkin pie for which it's often used. It has become the nation's darling, if not a ubiquitous and gloaming presence on store shelves. Everything, it seems, gets a little shake of nutmeg, clove, allspice, ginger, and cinnamon come autumn. Starbucks, the originator of this seasonal trend, isn't letting anyone get a spice shaker in edgewise when it comes to autumnally inspired products. Not only can you grab a pumpkin spice latte at your local Starbucks during fall (along with the off-menu pumpkin spiced hot chocolate), you can also purchase many autumnal blends and brews for at-home enjoyment. This includes Starbucks' pumpkin spice-flavored coffee.

However, if you're hoping to grab a bag of the chain's pumpkin spice coffee in whole bean form, you might be disappointed. Starbucks only sells this coffee blend in ground or pod forms, such as Nespresso Vertuo pods or Keurig K-cups. Also, as with the chain's iconic PSL, its seasonal coffee blend is just that: seasonal. You can only purchase it from August through October. There are other brands that do carry whole bean pumpkin spice coffee; just look into niche or specialty blends. Then again, you can always get crafty and spice up your own coffee.