The Ordering Loophole That Will Score You An Ice Cream Sundae At Chick-Fil-A

Since its early days in the South, Chick-fil-A has proven to be a real contender in the world of fast food chicken. It placed high on our list of best fast food chicken nuggets and tenders thanks to its delicious and juicy chicken, which pairs perfectly with all of Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces (all of which we've ranked). While chicken is the name of the game at Chick-fil-A, it's worth noting that Chick-fil-A is also home to other delicious eats, including an entire breakfast menu (which we've also ranked) and even sweet treats.

Unfortunately, an ice cream sundae is not one of the treats available on the Chick-fil-A menu. However, some people have found a creative workaround that solves this issue: Order a Chick-fil-A Icedream Cup, then add toppings such as syrups, whipped cream, and a cherry. The beauty of this hack is you can easily mix and match toppings to your heart's content. People have found unique ways to riff on this, with some referring to it as an Icedream Sundae. Next time you're at Chick-fil-A and craving something sweet, give this ordering loophole a try.