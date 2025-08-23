The Ordering Loophole That Will Score You An Ice Cream Sundae At Chick-Fil-A
Since its early days in the South, Chick-fil-A has proven to be a real contender in the world of fast food chicken. It placed high on our list of best fast food chicken nuggets and tenders thanks to its delicious and juicy chicken, which pairs perfectly with all of Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces (all of which we've ranked). While chicken is the name of the game at Chick-fil-A, it's worth noting that Chick-fil-A is also home to other delicious eats, including an entire breakfast menu (which we've also ranked) and even sweet treats.
Unfortunately, an ice cream sundae is not one of the treats available on the Chick-fil-A menu. However, some people have found a creative workaround that solves this issue: Order a Chick-fil-A Icedream Cup, then add toppings such as syrups, whipped cream, and a cherry. The beauty of this hack is you can easily mix and match toppings to your heart's content. People have found unique ways to riff on this, with some referring to it as an Icedream Sundae. Next time you're at Chick-fil-A and craving something sweet, give this ordering loophole a try.
Ice cream sundae variations at Chick-fil-A
One of the first variations you can implement on this ordering hack is changing up the syrup you use. Currently, Chick-fil-A has three syrups: chocolate, strawberry, and peach. According to its official menu, choosing one of these syrups comes at no extra cost, which is great for people looking for a sweet treat on a budget. Another included and popular extra is cookie crumbles (essentially Oreos). If you're trying this hack during the holidays, crushed peppermint becomes available for a limited time.
If you want some extra crunch in your sundae, order an Icedream in a cone with a cup on the side. Next, flip the cone upside down into the cup, then crush the cone into pieces and mix into the Icedream. If you want additional flavor and texture at the same time, try adding a chocolate chip cookie or a brownie by crushing it into the Icedream (this comes at an extra cost since these desserts are separate menu items).