The No-Cook, High-Protein Dish Perfect For A Hot Day
The last thing anyone wants to do when the weather feels extra hot outside is prepare food over a stove or in an oven. If you regularly enjoy high-protein meals like egg white omelets and chicken and rice, but prefer to skip cooking in order to stay cool, make a no-cook meal with silken tofu. Believe it or not, with the right aromatic extras, silken tofu can be enjoyed right out of the refrigerator with minimal prep work.
Thanks to tofu's mild taste, which ranges from slightly nutty to buttery, fresh and flavorful toppings can easily transform this simple food into a delicious, healthy snack. If you don't already know, tofu is made of simple ingredients and involves mixing protein-rich soy milk with a coagulant until it properly sets and molds into a uniform shape.
Moreover, the definitive guide to every type of tofu outlines how this versatile soy bean product is categorized by its consistency, which ranges from silken (which has an extra soft texture) to extra-firm. For this specific no-cook, high-protein meal, grab a package of silken tofu, drain out the excess water, and carefully slide the entire block onto a serving plate.
In the meantime, whip up a flavorful mixture of ready-made condiments and fresh extras in a separate bowl. Combine aromatic ingredients like soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and chopped green onions with a few other sweet, spicy, or crunchy condiments and toppings. Then, come mealtime, simply spoon this flavorful concoction over your plate of cold silken tofu and enjoy.
More creative ways to flavor cold tofu at home
When it comes to choosing the best ingredients for this flavorful sauce, experiment with different options. For a spicier sauce, include diced jalapeños or a spoonful of chili crisp or gochujang, Korean chili paste. If you want your sauce to be on the sweeter side, add a small amount of sugar, honey, or Thai sweet chili sauce.
Lastly, for added texture, make sure to incorporate both fresh and crunchy ingredients. Include toasted sesame seeds or roasted peanuts for extra crunch. Conversely, next to green onions, chopped cilantro and fresh lime juice or zest can give your tofu a touch of bright flavor.
When all is said and done, this zingy, Asian-inspired marinade seeps through the soft tofu and enhances each and every bite with a multitude of flavors. That being said, if you'd rather not eat a block of silken tofu with a spoon, feel free to cut your tofu into large or small chunks. Even though this simple dish is full of protein, to make it even more filling and well-rounded, serve marinated tofu with chopped hard boiled eggs or a simple cucumber tomato salad.
Once you perfect this easy, no-fuss meal, you may be ready to prepare even more versatile tofu dishes. Believe it or not, turning tofu into deli meat is easier than you think. Simply marinate thin, extra-firm slices in a mixture of sauces and herbs for up to 48 hours and enjoy either raw or cooked.