The last thing anyone wants to do when the weather feels extra hot outside is prepare food over a stove or in an oven. If you regularly enjoy high-protein meals like egg white omelets and chicken and rice, but prefer to skip cooking in order to stay cool, make a no-cook meal with silken tofu. Believe it or not, with the right aromatic extras, silken tofu can be enjoyed right out of the refrigerator with minimal prep work.

Thanks to tofu's mild taste, which ranges from slightly nutty to buttery, fresh and flavorful toppings can easily transform this simple food into a delicious, healthy snack. If you don't already know, tofu is made of simple ingredients and involves mixing protein-rich soy milk with a coagulant until it properly sets and molds into a uniform shape.

Moreover, the definitive guide to every type of tofu outlines how this versatile soy bean product is categorized by its consistency, which ranges from silken (which has an extra soft texture) to extra-firm. For this specific no-cook, high-protein meal, grab a package of silken tofu, drain out the excess water, and carefully slide the entire block onto a serving plate.

In the meantime, whip up a flavorful mixture of ready-made condiments and fresh extras in a separate bowl. Combine aromatic ingredients like soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and chopped green onions with a few other sweet, spicy, or crunchy condiments and toppings. Then, come mealtime, simply spoon this flavorful concoction over your plate of cold silken tofu and enjoy.