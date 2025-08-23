The Old School Soda Company That Was First To Bottle Shirley Temples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When in a bar that doesn't have a fancy mocktail list, there's one nostalgic drink you can almost always depend on. And when the kids want something fun to sip on, like the adults, the same drink is the perfect order. The Shirley Temple is one of the most widespread non-alcoholic drinks in the United States, a dependable way to sip on something fizzy and flavorful without an ABV. To make this drink conveniently available to sip on at any time, one company came up with the clever idea to bottle it in the 1980s.

Hollywood's Original Shirley Temple Soda Pop is a family-founded business that started in Santa Rosa, and can be considered a regional soda of the West Coast. The brand, founded in 1986, packaged the iconic drink into colorful pink and aquamarine blue cans, making it accessible outside of restaurants and bars.

The original drink recipe is a base of ginger ale or Sprite with grenadine syrup and a maraschino cherry, and the ready-to-drink soda more so emphasizes the cherry flavor. The soda now comes in bottles, and instead of grenadine syrup, natural flavors and cane sugar are used to achieve the correct taste. It has an ideal level of carbonation, and a user on the r/Soda subreddit reported that it has a lighter, less sweet flavor than restaurant versions.