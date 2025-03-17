What Shirley Temple Really Thought About The Drink Named After Her

Known for her cutesy song "I Like Animal Crackers in My Soup" and captivating screen presence as a young actress, Shirley Temple is a name that most people instantly recognize. The late actress had her breakthrough in the 1939 film "Bright Eyes" before going on to star in numerous television, movie, and radio projects. Her legacy was cemented in history with a star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, an honorary Academy Award, and even a namesake drink.

The sugary beverage is made with just three ingredients: Soda, grenadine, and maraschino cherries. Typically, the soda used is a ginger ale or a lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite or 7-Up. Some may even prefer soda water to cut the sweetness. Its non-alcoholic nature makes it a hit among children and those unable to drink, among other cocktail alternatives, such as an Arnold Palmer and a Roy Rogers.

But what did Temple think of the beloved drink? Unfortunately, the actress was not a fan. She once told NPR in an interview, "Yes, well, those were created in the 1930s by the Brown Derby Restaurant in Hollywood, and I had nothing to do with it," in reference to the drink. The "Dimples" star even sparked a legal battle against soda companies using her name to sell bottled versions of the beverage, telling The New York Times amid a legal battle in 1988, ”I will fight it like a tigress... All a celebrity has is their name.”