What Shirley Temple Really Thought About The Drink Named After Her
Known for her cutesy song "I Like Animal Crackers in My Soup" and captivating screen presence as a young actress, Shirley Temple is a name that most people instantly recognize. The late actress had her breakthrough in the 1939 film "Bright Eyes" before going on to star in numerous television, movie, and radio projects. Her legacy was cemented in history with a star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, an honorary Academy Award, and even a namesake drink.
The sugary beverage is made with just three ingredients: Soda, grenadine, and maraschino cherries. Typically, the soda used is a ginger ale or a lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite or 7-Up. Some may even prefer soda water to cut the sweetness. Its non-alcoholic nature makes it a hit among children and those unable to drink, among other cocktail alternatives, such as an Arnold Palmer and a Roy Rogers.
But what did Temple think of the beloved drink? Unfortunately, the actress was not a fan. She once told NPR in an interview, "Yes, well, those were created in the 1930s by the Brown Derby Restaurant in Hollywood, and I had nothing to do with it," in reference to the drink. The "Dimples" star even sparked a legal battle against soda companies using her name to sell bottled versions of the beverage, telling The New York Times amid a legal battle in 1988, ”I will fight it like a tigress... All a celebrity has is their name.”
Why is Shirley Temple associated with the drink?
So, if Shirley Temple dislikes the drink so much, why was she associated with it? The origins of the fruity beverage are muddled, but many establishments claim to have created the drink for the young actress to enjoy when she was dining out with her parents — while they enjoyed a pair of Old Fashioneds. A few restaurants often credited with the invention are Chasen's and Brown Derby, both in Hollywood, California, and the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The bright beverage rose to fame in the 1930s in the United States, set to the backdrop of The Great Depression, and has stood the test of time. In fact, child influencer Leo Kelly went viral in 2019 for his love of the bubbly beverage and has since been dubbed the Shirley Temple King.
For those like Temple who aren't fond of the drink, there are variations that can be made to enhance the signature flavors. For instance, if the issue with the drink is its sweetness, one can order it with soda water and less grenadine. They could also ask for a splash of lemonade or orange juice in the classic recipe to add depth to the drink. Another popular variation is to order it with ginger beer for a spicy, Moscow Mule-like twist. For those wanting to appreciate the nostalgic flavors, but prefer an alcoholic beverage, one could add vodka to make a Dirty Shirley or prosecco for a lighter buzz.