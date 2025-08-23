The Small Kitchen Corner That Could Keep Your Whole Home Running Smoothly
The kitchen naturally works as a go-to place for your phone charger, calendar, smart home devices, and other items that keep your home running smoothly. Taking the time to get intentional about how you set up your home organization tools in the kitchen can go a long way toward lowering stress and helping you stay on top of your to-do list. Creating a kitchen command center where all these necessities are kept together isn't just a great fit for the person in charge of keeping schedules, it's also an excellent spot for the household to check in and see what's going on each day.
The first part of setting up a kitchen command center is finding the place that makes the most sense to act as your household's hub. A corner of the kitchen is ideal, such as next to the coffee machine, especially if it's in a spot where everyone passes by in the morning. An empty wall can also work well, especially if you're able to hang a calendar and a white board to help keep everyone on track. If you have a corner of your kitchen that tends to collect clutter (no judgement, we get it), redesigning it into your home's command center can give you a motivating reason to finally keep your kitchen counters clutter-free. If you're short on space, you can organize many aspects of a command center in a pull-out drawer, making it easier for you to maximize counter space while staying organized.
What to include in your kitchen's command center for smooth household sailing
Once you've chosen the location of your home's command center, figure out exactly what your household needs for smooth day-to-day operations. There's no one-size-fits-all solution here, so it can take a little bit of trial and error to figure out exactly what works. Start with a calendar that offers plenty of space for events such as appointments, birthdays, and sports practices. A weekly menu board listing what's for dinner each night, breakfast options, and nights you're going out to eat can be a great fit for your command center. You can also keep your grocery list at your command center, complete with grocery store flyer deals you don't want to miss.
In addition to communication spaces, such as a menu board and a calendar, your command center can also house electronics when you're home. Using a charging block or wireless charging pad can decrease clutter by letting you and your household charge phones, tablets, and earbuds all in one place. Using cubbies can also take your organization to the next level; creating a space to sort mail, place receipts, and organize papers that need to be signed or read is a smart way to stay on top of household to-dos.