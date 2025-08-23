The Small Kitchen Corner That Could Keep Your Whole Home Running Smoothly

The kitchen naturally works as a go-to place for your phone charger, calendar, smart home devices, and other items that keep your home running smoothly. Taking the time to get intentional about how you set up your home organization tools in the kitchen can go a long way toward lowering stress and helping you stay on top of your to-do list. Creating a kitchen command center where all these necessities are kept together isn't just a great fit for the person in charge of keeping schedules, it's also an excellent spot for the household to check in and see what's going on each day.

The first part of setting up a kitchen command center is finding the place that makes the most sense to act as your household's hub. A corner of the kitchen is ideal, such as next to the coffee machine, especially if it's in a spot where everyone passes by in the morning. An empty wall can also work well, especially if you're able to hang a calendar and a white board to help keep everyone on track. If you have a corner of your kitchen that tends to collect clutter (no judgement, we get it), redesigning it into your home's command center can give you a motivating reason to finally keep your kitchen counters clutter-free. If you're short on space, you can organize many aspects of a command center in a pull-out drawer, making it easier for you to maximize counter space while staying organized.