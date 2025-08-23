Miyazaki Mangoes Might Be Some Of The Most Expensive Fruit In The World

If you thought dropping $19 for a single strawberry at Erewhon was absurd, we've got some news that might have you clutching your pearls. Behold, Miyazaki mangoes hailing from the Miyazaki region of Japan's Kyushu Island that sell for nearly a whopping $4,000 a pair! What exactly are Miyazaki mangoes, you ask? They are a mango of the Irwin variety, a category that stemmed in sunny Florida in the mid-1900s and now flourish across the globe. Once perfectly ripened, the skin of Miyazaki mangoes turns bright red and encloses a vivid orange flesh that is reportedly very sweet and juicy, offering a creamy mouthfeel without being fibrous like some other varieties can be. What's not to like? Besides the price point, that is.

The good news is that not all Miyazaki mangoes cost more than a month's rent. It's particularly the Taiyo no Tamago (translating to Egg of the Sun in Japanese) mangoes that are elegantly packaged and presented as a luxury product, available for $4,000 a pair. For a slightly more budget-friendly option, you should still expect to spend about $50 for a single non-Taiyo no Tamago Miyazaki mango.

To get a close enough taste of a Miyazaki mango, you can buy Irwin mango trees in the United States. However, they technically wouldn't qualify as Miyazaki mangoes unless grown in that prefecture. The region is particularly suited to support fruit production, owing to abundant sunshine, warm weather, and optimum rainfall. Some of the most popular fruits from the region include sweet lychees and citruses like kumquats. It wasn't until 1984 that mangoes started to be produced, which have now garnered status as a luxury item far beyond the means of most.