Don't Throw Away Mango Peels — Turn Them Into This Tangy Condiment Instead

We have all been there: slicing open a ripe mango, tossing the juicy flesh into a smoothie or salad, and sending the peel straight to the compost or trash without a second thought. But here's the thing: Those peels are culinary gold. Especially if you like your condiments with a little tang, a little sweetness, and a whole lot of flavor. So put them to use to create something delicious: mango peel chutney.

The genius of mango peel chutney lies in the very thing that makes it seem like scrap — the peel's natural tartness and slight bitterness. When cooked down with sugar, vinegar, and spices, mango skins mellow out and transform into a thick, jammy spread that's as complex as it is addictive. It is a trick borrowed from traditional Indian kitchens, where food waste isn't just discouraged but avoided by reimagining oft-discarded ingredients into something smart and delicious.

Now, let's talk technique. Start with ripe but firm mangoes — varieties like Alphonso, Ataulfo, or Kent work well. After peeling, rinse the skins thoroughly and chop them into strips or chunks. From here, you can sauté them with mustard seeds, garlic, and dried chilies before adding vinegar, sugar (brown sugar or jaggery works beautifully), and warm spices like cumin, coriander, or even a pinch of garam masala (not curry powder). Let it all simmer until the mixture thickens and the peels become tender and glossy. The result? A unique mango chutney with many uses that hits all the right notes: sweet, sour, spicy, and a little funky in the best way.