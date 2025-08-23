The Worst Store-Bought Chai Tastes Like Flat Ginger Beer
Chai is renowned for its warm, full-bodied flavor that tastes like the essence of autumn. Hailing from India, this tea tastes great by itself or can be used in various sweets, like an almond chai chia pudding or as a means to upgrade apple pie. For many, the best way to enjoy chai is to brew a cup from scratch, but for those who don't have the time or knowledge to do so, store-bought chai brands (many of which we have ranked) can do in a pinch.
Although they are convenient, however, not all store-bought chais are created equal. And for us, one brand in particular just didn't make the cut: Bhakti's chai concentrate original. This popular brand has a reputation for giving back to the community, but while its intentions are good, the flavor of its chai sadly is not. The tea is extremely overpowered by the flavor of ginger and generally tastes far too strong and spicy for a morning brew. If anything, its flavor profile is more akin to that of a flat ginger beer than any chai we've had.
While ginger can definitely be a complimentary flavor in chai, there's almost no room to taste anything else in this tea. Even those that might enjoy the taste of this particular store-bought chai will note that its spice level is extremely strong, and that the ginger flavor only works if you're specifically looking for that kind of intensity and enjoy the taste of the rhizome immensely. While not everybody may necessarily mind the overall taste, the general consensus is that this isn't a typical chai. Ginger is the star of the drink, which can catch people off guard, making it the worst store-bought option considering there are other more balanced alternatives out there.
The issue with the Bhakti chai concentrate original
Bhakti chai concentrate original proudly advertises its use of fresh pressed ginger, which is potentially the culprit behind the overwhelming ginger flavor. While some may not mind this, we're not alone in thinking that the tea tastes like nothing but ginger. Considering that chai is primarily valued for its depth of flavor thanks to the combination of spices used, this presents a major problem. Instead of offering a full-bodied experience that draws from the deliciousness of multiple spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, this chai is literally one-note, with some customers going so far as to say that this would be better described as a ginger tea than a chai.
On top of the all-encompassing ginger flavor, the spiciness of this chai is far too intense. A quick look through the reviews for Bhakti's chai on Amazon reveals customers complaining that the tea made them feel as if their throat and nose were burning from the heat upon drinking it. Customers that also tried the tea cold instead of hot said the issue still persisted, making this chai almost undrinkable.
As if this wasn't enough, quite a few customers also complain that the texture of this chai tea is too watery. Combined with problems regarding flavor and spiciness, this tea is difficult to drink to say the least. Last but not least, even making massive changes, like adding various sweeteners or diluting it, does little to nothing to improve the taste of this tea. Overall, the verdict is that this chai isn't worth purchasing, especially once you find out that there is no refund or return policy available for those disappointed by this product after purchasing it online.