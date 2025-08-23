The Worst Store-Bought Chai Tastes Like Flat Ginger Beer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chai is renowned for its warm, full-bodied flavor that tastes like the essence of autumn. Hailing from India, this tea tastes great by itself or can be used in various sweets, like an almond chai chia pudding or as a means to upgrade apple pie. For many, the best way to enjoy chai is to brew a cup from scratch, but for those who don't have the time or knowledge to do so, store-bought chai brands (many of which we have ranked) can do in a pinch.

Although they are convenient, however, not all store-bought chais are created equal. And for us, one brand in particular just didn't make the cut: Bhakti's chai concentrate original. This popular brand has a reputation for giving back to the community, but while its intentions are good, the flavor of its chai sadly is not. The tea is extremely overpowered by the flavor of ginger and generally tastes far too strong and spicy for a morning brew. If anything, its flavor profile is more akin to that of a flat ginger beer than any chai we've had.

While ginger can definitely be a complimentary flavor in chai, there's almost no room to taste anything else in this tea. Even those that might enjoy the taste of this particular store-bought chai will note that its spice level is extremely strong, and that the ginger flavor only works if you're specifically looking for that kind of intensity and enjoy the taste of the rhizome immensely. While not everybody may necessarily mind the overall taste, the general consensus is that this isn't a typical chai. Ginger is the star of the drink, which can catch people off guard, making it the worst store-bought option considering there are other more balanced alternatives out there.