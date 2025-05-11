One Genius Move Turns Texas Roadhouse Appetizers Into Epic Entrées

While appetizer plates are meant to be shared, they can also be a meal, depending on how hungry you are. At Texas Roadhouse, it's especially easy to turn them into an entrée — just add a couple of sides or toppings to make it a more filling dish. Texas Roadhouse prices vary by location, but the appetizers generally cost less than full meals, and with the right add-ons, they can be just as filling while still keeping costs down.

The ultra-tender ribs appetizer, for example, also comes with steak fries. For a heartier meal, substitute loaded steak fries topped with cheese sauce and bacon for only an extra $1.29, and you'll likely have enough to be satisfied. The ribs appetizer costs around $5 less than the half-slab of ribs dinner and more than $11 less than the full slab, so even if you chose to keep the steak fries plain and add an additional side for a few more dollars, it would still come in at a lower cost than a typical half-order with two sides.