Those Mints You Get At Olive Garden Aren't Technically Andes, So What Are They?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Does a restaurant ever do something that makes you think, "Now that's a nice touch"? That's exactly how we feel when the check arrives at Olive Garden, accompanied by those bite-sized, complimentary chocolates. Though it's no longer the top casual dining spot in the U.S., there is a lot to love about Olive Garden. From starting off your meal with unlimited breadsticks and salads to wrapping up with those freebie chocolates, the chain sure knows how to add value and flavor to every aspect of the meal.
That chocolate-mint bite is a perfect send-off. The mint gives us that cool, refreshing feeling that clears our palate after a heavy meal (there's actually a scientific reason for that), and the touch of chocolatey indulgence is perfect for that post-savory-meal sweets craving. Plus, mint is a great digestive aid, especially after an evening of hearty, Italian dining.
Classic Andes Creme de Menthe Mints are instantly recognizable: thin chocolate rectangles with a sliver of mint-green filling, wrapped in shimmering green foil. But at Olive Garden, things are a little different. The wrappers are branded with the Olive Garden logo, and instead of a mint layer sandwiched between two layers of chocolate, these have just one layer of chocolate over the mint. The chocolates themselves still bear the Andes stamp, but they aren't quite the same as the ones you buy at the store. So, are they Andes Mints? Sort of.
What are the mints served at Olive Garden?
While the chocolate-mint candies are similar in shape, size, and flavor, the ones at Olive Garden are not the everyday Andes chocolate mints that you can buy at the store. Rather than simply purchasing some Andes Mints and serving them at restaurants, Olive Garden partners with the candy brand for its own, distinct chocolate mints that you won't find elsewhere. This is one of those secrets many people don't know about Olive Garden. The mints are completely unique to the restaurant; you simply cannot purchase them anywhere — not even at the restaurants themselves!
If you're determined to find something close, fans often recommend Andes Mint Parfait Thins (you can get a pack of 12 on Amazon, but they're highly coveted and don't come cheap!). These are essentially the inverse of the classic Creme de Menthe: two layers of mint with a thin chocolate layer in the middle. Rather than a chocolate-heavy bite, they offer a more mint-forward flavor, which makes them a decent stand-in for Olive Garden's version.
Otherwise, there's only one surefire way to get those exact mints: Head to Olive Garden, order your favorite dish, and wait for that sweet little treat to land on your table at the end.