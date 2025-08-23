Those Mints You Get At Olive Garden Aren't Technically Andes, So What Are They?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Does a restaurant ever do something that makes you think, "Now that's a nice touch"? That's exactly how we feel when the check arrives at Olive Garden, accompanied by those bite-sized, complimentary chocolates. Though it's no longer the top casual dining spot in the U.S., there is a lot to love about Olive Garden. From starting off your meal with unlimited breadsticks and salads to wrapping up with those freebie chocolates, the chain sure knows how to add value and flavor to every aspect of the meal.

That chocolate-mint bite is a perfect send-off. The mint gives us that cool, refreshing feeling that clears our palate after a heavy meal (there's actually a scientific reason for that), and the touch of chocolatey indulgence is perfect for that post-savory-meal sweets craving. Plus, mint is a great digestive aid, especially after an evening of hearty, Italian dining.

Classic Andes Creme de Menthe Mints are instantly recognizable: thin chocolate rectangles with a sliver of mint-green filling, wrapped in shimmering green foil. But at Olive Garden, things are a little different. The wrappers are branded with the Olive Garden logo, and instead of a mint layer sandwiched between two layers of chocolate, these have just one layer of chocolate over the mint. The chocolates themselves still bear the Andes stamp, but they aren't quite the same as the ones you buy at the store. So, are they Andes Mints? Sort of.