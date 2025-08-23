Is There A Limit On The Number Of Items At Costco Self-Checkout? Here's What You Should Know

A lot of people love Costco for its deals and huge variety of items, but let's face it — shopping there can be a nightmare. The size of the store alone can be overwhelming, and it often gets packed to the gills with other shoppers. While there are some simple hacks that can speed up your shopping time at Costco, it can all go to waste if you get held up in self-checkout. Sure, it seems like not waiting in one of the cashier lines is less of a hassle, but does Costco's self-checkout actually save you any time to be worth it?

While some shoppers say yes, others complain about long waits holding up self-checkout. Some shoppers have also noted that self-checkouts were faster when Costco was staffing them with more associates, but things have slowed considerably with reduced staff. Large items cannot be lifted out into the self-checkout area, so associates have to come around and scan them. And while Costco is known for its many alcohol options, especially Kirkland Signature, all of these require ID checks that can further slow things down if going through self-checkout.

Nevertheless, changes are on the horizon. In June of 2025, Costco confirmed testing of "scan-and-go" technology on customer phones. This time-saving Sam's Club feature has made Costco shoppers jealous (though Sam's Club is now ditching self-checkout and traditional checkout altogether). Since this could take a while to implement, though, you'll want to keep your self-checkout items on the limited side in the meantime.